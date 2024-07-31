KCON Brings NCT 127, Enhypen, Taemin, More to L.A. For K-Pop Festival

KCON, touted because the world’s primary “Ok-culture competition” celebrating Korean tradition and music, returned to downtown Los Angeles for its 2024 version over the weekend.

The Ok-Pop competition attracts artists and followers from world wide, all converging on L.A. Conference Middle and Crypto.com Enviornment. Upgrading from years previous, the competition utilized 4 phases throughout a number of places on or close by conference middle grounds: M Countdown (named after the weekly Korean music present from KCON’s mother or father firm), KCON stage, meet and greet and showcase, which hoped to introduce L.A. followers to rookie acts who haven’t promoted closely within the U.S.

This 12 months’s competition, placed on by Korean leisure big CJ ENM, passed off July 26-28 and was its greatest but in scope. Earlier this month, KCON introduced that evening three of the competition’s live performance portion, referred to as M Countdown, can be broadcast reside on The CW, marking the primary time a Ok-pop efficiency was proven on nationwide TV in primetime. Actress Awkwafina made a particular visitor look, internet hosting solo and alongside NCT 127 members Johnny and Mark.

The L.A. Conference Middle south corridor flooring featured a number of alleys of cubicles from corporations starting from internet comics, Korean magnificence manufacturers, Korean meals manufacturers and extra. Samsung Galaxy, the competition’s presenting sponsor, had a big presence, bringing acts to the conference flooring to fulfill followers. Whereas the competition didn’t launch actual figures, KCON stated 5.9 million followers from greater than 170 nations took half within the competition, combining on-site attendees and people becoming a member of by digital platforms.

Take a look at some key moments from the three-day competition under.

ZEROBASEONE on Their KCON L.A. Expertise

Boy group Zerobaseone performs at evening three of KCON L.A.’s M Countdown live performance. Courtesy of CJ ENM

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) made their KCON L.A. debut a simply over month after releasing their first EP Youth within the Shade in 2023. The nine-piece boy group, shaped by hit Korean music survival present Boys Planet, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about their KCON expertise, emphasizing that they needed to present love and help again to their followers, fittingly dubbed Zerose.

“I believe we’re so prepared to indicate the improved and extra mature model of ourselves throughout this 12 months’s KCON, as that is our second time coming again to L.A., so we’re actually prepared to indicate how improved we’re as a gaggle, as artists, to all of the L.A. KCON-ers and L.A. Zerose,” member Gunwook defined by a translator. The 19-year-old added: “We’re actually working onerous to verify we’re all the time repaying all that love and help again to our followers.”

The group (comprising members Hanbin, Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Matthew, Taerae, Ricky, Gyuvin, Gunwook and Yujin) carried out briefly throughout M Countdown evening one and carried out a full artist set on the third evening. “We’re very excited to be again at KCON L.A. for the second time,” Hanbin, the group’s chief, stated.

“We’ve got a variety of expectations coming in right here … we’re simply able to have enjoyable with L.A. KCON-ers and all of the followers,” the 23-year-old stated, including the group ready a particular efficiency for the competition. The efficiency Hanbin is referencing, a canopy of lady group Crimson Velvet’s viral hit “Psycho,” was a spotlight of evening three of M Countdown.

ZB1 was among the many teams that carried out throughout The CW broadcast. Matthew stated that it was distinctive for the group to see one another on TV in Korea [during Boys Planet], however “now to have the ability to expertise Ok-pop abroad after which have the ability to have that broadcasted, it positively is an expertise.” The 22-year-old made certain so as to add that L.A. is his fellow group member Ricky’s hometown, questioning aloud whether or not or not Ricky’s mother and father will probably be watching the published earlier than including, “We’re positively excited.”

P1Harmony on Their KCON Expertise

Boy group P1Harmony carry out at evening considered one of KCON L.A.’s M Countdown live performance. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Six-piece boy group P1Harmony, recent off their very own North American tour, kicked off the primary evening of M Countdown with a explosive cowl of BTS’ “Fireplace.” The group (comprising members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob) spoke with THR about their KCON expertise, noting how excited they have been to be again on the L.A. cease of the Ok-Pop competition after two years.

“We simply did our headlining North American tour a couple of month in the past, and we simply completed it off in L.A. and we offered out the Kia Discussion board, and it was a dream come true,” the group’s chief Keeho defined. Born and raised in Canada, the 22-year-old acts as a translator for his fellow group members when wanted.

“Coming again to L.A. simply basically is simply so nice as a result of now you already know there’s folks which are keen to attend, and there’s going to be folks excited to see you, and in order that feeling is so nice,” Keeho added, noting the vitality “was so nice” for his or her first evening efficiency.

The group has totally different favorites to carry out for his or her followers, identified collectively as P1ece. Jongseob, the group’s youngest member, says their most up-to-date single “Killin’ It” is his favourite. “All nations, all phases … they sing alongside to my half,” the 18-year-old defined, referring to his rap lyric, “My root got here 2005,” which has grow to be a fan favourite. In the meantime, Theo says their 2021 tune “AYAYA” is his favourite to carry out.

When requested what their tune of the summer time has been, every member has a distinct style they appear to gravitate in the direction of. “I’m actually into ‘Paradise Metropolis’ by Weapons N’ Roses,” Jiung stated. Intak pulled out his cellphone to verify the tune title of his summer time anthem (Brent Faiyaz’s “Greatest Time”), explaining it’s most likely his most performed tune on Spotify. Soul shared that Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die” is his tune of the summer time.

NCT 127 Dazzles Crypto.com Enviornment Crowd

NCT 127, a subgroup of SM Leisure mega-group NCT, have been a particular visitor at KCON L.A.’s evening three live performance. Courtesy of CJ ENM

NCT 127, a sub-group of SM Leisure’s mega boy group NCT, may not have been on the preliminary lineup for the competition, however they definitely managed to dazzle the group on the competition’s last M Countdown of the weekend. Billed as a particular lineup, the boy group kicked off The CW broadcast and closed out the evening’s live performance with a set that includes their new single “Stroll” and hits like “2 Baddies” and “Reality Test.” Their signature inexperienced mild stick might be seen in practically each nook of the sector.

M Countdown Evening One

Ok-Pop lady group Kep1er throughout M Countdown evening one. Courtesy of CJ ENM

The night portion of KCON L.A., M Countdown on the Crypto.com Enviornment, kicked off with a bang on evening one. The evening’s lineup of performers included BIBI, BoyNextDoor, INI, Kep1er, P1Harmony and Taemin, together with a particular efficiency from ZEROBASEONE.

BIBI, a soloist, confirmed the group the complete scope of her vary as a performer, going from the delicate, melodic tune “Bam Yang Gang” to the hip monitor “Sugar Rush.” BoyNextDoor, in the meantime, emerged as a standout of the evening. The six-piece boy group not solely delivered energetic performances but additionally managed to allure the group with choose members chipping in as hosts all through the evening.

Kep1er, the lady group shaped by music survival present Women Planet 999, carried out as a seven member group for the primary time at KCON L.A., wowing the group with a number of their songs, together with a robust cowl of Stray Youngsters’ “Again Door.”

Unsurprisingly, the group went wild for Taemin, the youngest member of the long-lasting Ok-Pop group SHINee. The 31-year-old singer closed out the Friday evening present with 4 songs together with his latest hit “Responsible” and a mesmerizing rendition of his tune “Legal.”

M Countdown Evening Two

Boy group Enhypen closed out M Countdown evening two. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Evening two of M Countdown was simply as jam-packed as the primary, with a lineup that included Enhypen, god, Jo Yuri, ME:I, NMIXX and TWS, together with a particular efficiency from P1Harmony.

NMIXX, the six-piece lady group from JYP Leisure, kicked off the evening was a efficiency of their single “Sprint.” The group took the stage once more later within the night to ship a number of excessive vitality performances, together with their songs “Run For Roses” and “Cube.”

TWS, the newly debuted group from Hybe’s Pledis Leisure, introduced their picks of enjoyable, youthful songs to U.S. crowds for the primary time. Three of the members even carried out a particular cowl of BTS member Jungkook’s hit solo tune “3D.” Newly debuted Japanese lady group ME:I carried out their upcoming single “Hello-5,” a catchy summer time tune that had the group bopping alongside.

Jo Yu-ri, a soloist and former member of lady group Iz*One, carried out a refreshing set, together with a canopy of Taylor Swift’s hit single “Merciless Summer season.” The 22-year-old has been introduced as a forged member within the upcoming season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning present Squid Recreation, which the live performance highlighted earlier than her efficiency.

Seven-piece boy group Enhypen, recent off the discharge of their new album, closed out the Saturday evening present, drawing a lot fanfare from an excited viewers. The gang went wild, singing alongside loudly, when the group carried out their newest single “XO (Solely If You Say Sure).”

M Countdown Evening Three

Boy group TWS performs a particular stage at M Countdown evening three. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Broadcast reside on The CW, evening three of M Countdown was an early affair — the preshow started at 4:30 p.m. PT — wrapping up whereas the solar was nonetheless up. The evening’s lineup, the most important of all three nights, included Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE and Zico, together with particular performances by BIBI, Hyolyn, INI, ME:I and TWS. Awkwafina was additionally available, internet hosting a portion of the reside broadcast.

Jeon Somi had the group singing loudly to her viral 2023 single “Quick Ahead,” in the meantime Zico had the group dancing alongside to his latest single “Spot,” which options Blackpink’s Jennie. BIBI and former SISTAR Hyolyn carried out a particular collaboration.

Lady group STAYC debuted their first U.S. efficiency of “Cheeky Icy Factor,” their not too long ago launched single. The viewers additionally sang alongside loudly to their 2021 hit “ASAP.” In the meantime, ZEROBASEONE shocked the group with a giant display announcement of their subsequent album and NCT 127 closed out the Sunday evening present.

The Return of Ok-Pop Legends

First era Ok-Pop group god, a part of Ok-Pop’s “first era,” performs at KCON L.A. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Probably the most distinctive attracts to KCON L.A. 2024 was the inclusion of Ok-Pop acts starting from first era to fifth era (artists are sometimes grouped into “generations” based mostly on once they debuted). Representing the primary era, god, a legendary group throughout the Ok-Pop area, captivated the M Countdown evening two viewers. Member Joon Park, an L.A. native, instructed the Saturday evening crowd he was fearful the viewers wouldn’t know the group, calling him and the group “the older guys.”

“Man, you guys proved me in any other case,” he instructed concertgoers. The group had your entire crowd on their ft, clapping alongside to god’s music, in what was a heartfelt spotlight of your entire weekend.

Followers Get Distinctive Expertise with “Dream Stage”

Taemin, a member of the long-lasting Ok-Pop group SHINee, dances with followers throughout the “Dream Stage” at KCON L.A. 2024’s M Countdown evening one. Courtesy of CJ

A contemporary KCON custom, the “Dream Stage” permits followers to submit movies of themselves performing key choreography from one (per evening) of the artists attending the competition. Following the preliminary spherical, chosen followers are invited to reside audition at KCON, with finalists getting the possibility to bounce with their idol on stage. This 12 months, Taemin, Enhypen and Zico all welcomed followers to hitch them for completely executed performances. The dancers even bought to take an onstage group picture with the artist.

Ok-Drama Joins the Fold

Korean actress Park Min-Younger on stage throughout a particular fan assembly at KCON L.A. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Actors Park Min-Younger and Kim Soo-Hyun, each wildly widespread, additionally attended this 12 months’s KCON L.A. The competition placed on particular fan conferences on the Meet and Greet stage, the place attendees had an opportunity to get to know the actors and their work. For Park’s fan assembly, the actress answered questions in between clips of the Korean collection “Marry My Husband,” which she starred in. The collection, based mostly on an internet comedian, grew to become a success each in Korea and globally.

Katseye Makes a Dynamic Reside Debut

World lady group Katseye carried out reside for the primary time at KCON L.A. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Sadly for these watching at house on The CW, the M Countdown preshow wasn’t included within the reside broadcast, that means solely these on the Crypto.com Enviornment had the possibility to see the primary reside efficiency from new world lady group Katseye. Shaped by the audition program The Debut: Dream Academy, which streamed on YouTube and Japanese streaming channel Abema, the lady group launched their first single “Debut” final month and their second single “Contact” final Friday.

Katseye, shaped by a partnership with Geffen Information and Ok-Pop big Hybe, have been dynamic on stage, regardless of the very fact it was the group’s official first time in entrance of a reside viewers. Their debut EP, SIS (Gentle Is Sturdy), is predicted to be launched on Aug. 16. The group can also be slated to be featured in Hybe’s upcoming Grammy Museum exhibit.

Goodies Galore Because of Ok-Magnificence Avenue and Vendor Cubicles

Olive Younger, a Korean well being and wonder megastore, provided attendees free tote luggage at KCON L.A. 2024. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Conference-goers scored freebies from a number of manufacturers, many providing incentives for following them on social media. Olive Younger — a Korean well being and wonder superstore akin to Sephora and owned by CJ ENM’s mother or father firm CJ Group — had a tough to overlook presence on the conference flooring. A majority of attendees carried round their free Olive Younger tote luggage (scored by signing up for the shop’s e mail listing) within the model’s signature inexperienced to fill with goodies from the conference’s “Ok-Magnificence Avenue.” TIRTIR, a Korean cushion basis that has gained viral consideration on TikTok and make-up firm colorgram have been amongst among the magnificence cubicles on the conference with lengthy traces.

Ok-Pop lady group STAYC at Shein’s sales space, which allowed guests to DIY Ok-Pop photocard holder keychains. Courtesy of CJ ENM

Shein additionally had a big presence on the competition. Their Y2K-inspired sales space allowed friends to make their very own photocard holder, a key component of Ok-Popular culture for followers, even bringing artists like lady group STAYC to fulfill followers. The corporate additionally seemingly sponsored the Meet and Greet stage.

Pageant Programming Introduces Contemporary Faces to New Followers

Rookie boy group POW at KCON L.A. Courtesy of CJ ENM

KCON has made a reputation for itself in introducing new expertise to U.S. audiences. Amongst that pool of recent faces was POW, a five-member boy group below GRID Leisure. On Sunday afternoon, the group might be discovered educating followers the choreography to their tune “Valentine” on the outside Dance All Day part of the competition. The group carried out on a showcase stage and through one of many M Countdown preshows.

BINI, an eight-piece Filipino lady group, made their KCON debut. The latest launch of their infectious bubblegum pop single “Cherry On High” has been gaining world consideration on-line. The group carried out the one throughout M Countdown evening two’s preshow, marking their first U.S. efficiency, and held a panel introducing themselves to attendees.