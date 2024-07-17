Kaytranada Announces ‘Timeless’ North American Tour With Special Guests

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – After just lately debuting a brand new stay present in help of his recently-released third full-length album Timeless at European festivals like Sonar, Parklife, and We Love Inexperienced, Kaytranada pronounces a North American tour that’s set to happen this fall.

Produced by Reside Nation, Kaytranada will deliver his revered stay present throughout the continent beginning this September in Vancouver with stops on the iconic Parc Jean Drapeau in his hometown of Montreal, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Moody Amphitheater in Austin, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, his most in depth headlining efficiency up to now.

The upcoming tour will function Kaytranada’s collaborator Channel Tres as a particular visitor throughout all dates and appearances from Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Ca$h and Lou Phelps in choose cities.

Followers can join now at www.kaytranada.com to entry the Artist Presale powered by Seated, which begins on Thursday (July 18) at 10 am native time. The final on-sale for the Timeless tour begins Friday (July 19) at 10 am native time.

Upcoming Reside Dates

7/19 – 7/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Occasion

7/26 – Denver, CO @ International Dance Pageant

7/27 – 7/28 Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli Pageant

8/9 – 8/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Exterior Lands

8/10 – 8/11 – Troutdale, OR @ The Greatest Day Ever Pageant

8/16 – London, UK @ Victoria Park London

8/17 – Cannes, FR @ Les Plages Electroniques

9/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park * #

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Financial institution Pavilion at Northerly Island * ^

9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill * #

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage * ^

9/28 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau * # $

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Chief Financial institution Pavilion * #

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann * ^

10/04 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * ^

10/06 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Submit Pavilion * ^

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater * #

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Manufacturing unit * #

10/18 – 10/19 – Miami, FL @ III Factors Pageant

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre * #

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Sq. at Petco Park * #

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * +

* ^ = help from Channel Tres and Sam Gellaitry

* # = help from Channel Tres and Lou Phelps

* # $= help from Channel Tres, Lou Phelps and Kitty Ca$h

* + = help from Channel Tres and Amaarae