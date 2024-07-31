Kaylee McKeown, Regan Smith embrace rivalry as best in 100 backstroke

Michelle R. Martinelli

NANTERRE, France — American Regan Smith versus Australian Kaylee McKeown by no means appears to get outdated, whether or not they’re competing in the identical race or on reverse sides of the globe. 

And Tuesday’s girls’s 100-meter backstroke last — one of the vital extremely anticipated swimming showdowns on the 2024 Paris Olympics — didn’t disappoint. McKeown out-touched Smith by .33 seconds to win her second consecutive 100 again Olympic gold. 

Smith, 22, received silver with a time of 57.66, and fellow American Katharine Berkoff, 23, received bronze with a 57.98 swim at Paris La Défense Enviornment.

McKeown, 23, broke her personal Olympic document with a time of 57.33, decreasing the mark by .14 seconds, and have become the primary swimmer to efficiently defend her 100 again Olympic title since American Natalie Coughlin on the 2004 and 2008 Video games.

“She’s considered one of one,” Smith mentioned about McKeown. “She is a completely unimaginable racer, and she or he is aware of what to do when it issues.”

Regan Smith (USA) and Kaylee McKeown (Australia) embrace after the women’s 100-meter backstroke final. McKeown won gold and Smith won silver.

Of the medalists, Smith was first off the block and was tied for the lead on the 50-meter mark with Canada’s Kylie Masse. McKeown was fourth on the flip earlier than exploding on the final 25 to take the lead and in the end gold.  

“You look ahead to that second a lot, and then you definitely get to the race and also you end the race, and I can not even keep in mind it now,” mentioned McKeown, who’s additionally the defending OIympic champion within the 200-meter backstroke. 

