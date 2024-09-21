Kay Adams Addresses Daniel Jones Dating Rumors

The ruling on the sphere stands: Sportscaster Kay Adams will not be in a romantic relationship with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I’m not courting Daniel Jones — breaking, breaking information — I’ve met him all of two instances,” Adams, 38, mentioned on the Thursday, September 19, episode of “The 25/10 Present.”

She added, “Want him the perfect, I’m fairly positive he has a girlfriend.”

Whereas the NFL star has been linked to Ella Bonafede through the years, he tries to maintain his romantic life out of the highlight. The identical might be mentioned for Adams, who advised hosts LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson that privateness is necessary to her.

“We are able to say this right this moment on ‘25/10 Present,’ she cleared the air, they don’t seem to be courting,” McCoy, 36, mentioned earlier than poking enjoyable on the Giants’ shedding file this season. “Plus — you just like the successful quarterbacks.”

For the file, Adams mentioned in her newest interview that she doesn’t have a star crush or a “kind” of man she is in search of. As an alternative, she’s holding her coronary heart open after going by way of a non-public breakup.

“It was the primary individual I ever thought I might be with for actual,” she mentioned with out naming the ex. “I used to be so in love that now I’m making an attempt to determine it out.”

In August, Adams sparked romance rumors with Jones, 27, when she interviewed the athlete for her “Up and Adams Present.” The pair appeared flirty within the interview as Adams quizzed Jones about his “supernatural” beard and talked about his newfound “bodily modifications.”

After some followers commented on her chemistry with Jones, Adams seemingly addressed the gossip on her present.

“You gotta shield your boy, my boy, the world web thinks [he’s] my boy,” she advised New York Giants guard Jermain Eluemunor in September, earlier than making an attempt to vary the topic. “I don’t wish to speak about it, oh God.”

Romance rumors apart, Adams was capable of have some enjoyable in her newest interview when McCoy and Jackson, 37, steered that Tom Brady might be match for her.

“Tom is ideal,” she mentioned. “He appears like he got here out of an airbrushed journal onto the highway.”

Jackson later recalled the second he advised Brady, 47, that Adams can be romantic possibility. (The previous New England Patriots quarterback laughed it off.)

After the revelation, Adams replied, “I don’t even know what to say at this level.”