Katy Perry To Receive The MTV Video Vanguard Award For 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Katy Perry has been introduced because the recipient of MTV’s Video Vanguard Award for 2024.

Perry will probably be offered with the award throughout the 2024 VMAs, which happen at New York’s UBS Enviornment on September eleventh.

As a part of the awards gala, Perry is lined as much as carry out a medley of her greatest hits, marking her first return to the VMA stage since 2017 when she served as each the host and offered the grand finale for the present, performing “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj.

A 5X VMA winner, Perry is without doubt one of the top-selling musical artists of her period and certainly one of simply 5 artists to be included within the RIAA’s 100 Million Licensed Songs membership, releasing six singles and one album which have been licensed diamond.

She’s additionally generated an astonishing 115 billion streams over the course of her profession, together with worldwide gross sales of over 70 million adjusted albums, 143 million tracks and over 27 billion video views.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true popular culture icon. Together with her recreation altering inventive imaginative and prescient, she has develop into a world phenomenon and brought over the world’s greatest phases. Katy’s prowess will probably be on full show LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing efficiency celebrating her greatest moments and chart-topping hits,” mentioned Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Expertise, Programming & Occasions, Paramount and Chief Content material Officer, Music, Paramount+.