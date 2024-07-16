Katy Perry Is a Must-See in a Bikini on Getaway With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is a beach-ready babe.

Perry, 39, confirmed off her determine by way of TikTok on Sunday, July 14, in a black bikini whereas dancing to her newest single, “Girl’s World,” which she launched on Thursday, July 11. Her swimsuit featured a scoop neckline, thick straps and a hoop enclosure over her chest. Perry, who’s vacationing in Saint-Tropez with fiancé Orlando Bloom, paired the bikini prime with matching high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with black sun shades, a choker necklace and dainty sun shades. Perry’s brunette strands have been nonetheless moist from swimming.

Within the clip, she jumped within the sand and posed whereas the solar shined by her legs. “The true portal,” she captioned the submit.

Followers complimented the singer within the feedback part. “She was born to shineeeee,” one follower wrote, as a second gushed, “Caption assist I really like her 💕.” Extra followers added hearth emojis.

This isn’t the primary bikini Perry has rocked on her French getaway. On Monday, July 15, she was noticed in a gingham print two-piece whereas taking a dip within the ocean with Bloom, 47.

Final month, she rocked one other bikini whereas posing on a balcony. Her orange set featured a triangle halter prime and matching bottoms. Perry elevated the piece with heels and reflective sun shades.

On the balcony, she kicked her leg into the air whereas holding up a can from her non-alcoholic beverage firm, De Soi.

“I’ma get ur 🧡 racing,” she captioned the submit, referencing her 2010 music “Teenage Dream.”

When she’s not rocking bikinis, Perry could be seen slaying in sultry appears on the pink carpet.

In March, she dazzled Us in a lace-up ensemble that uncovered her black G-string on the 2024 Billboard Girls in Music Awards. Perry teamed the fitted skirt with a corset prime, platform black heels and pearl jewellery.

For glam, she donned a full beat together with cherry pink lips and lengthy lashes. Her brunette hair was slicked again right into a ponytail that cascaded to her bum. She accomplished the look with fake micro-bangs.