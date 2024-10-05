Katie Santry rug video goes viral on TikTok: What we know

A lady and her boyfriend, Brandon, discovered a rug buried beneath a tree whereas digging within the yard this week, now police are investigating amid web hypothesis that it might be a lifeless physique.

Katie Santry, a neighborhood content material creator, took to her TikTok after discovering a rug whereas digging holes in her yard in Columbus, Ohio to construct a fence. It has led down a mysterious path of questions as extra unfolded.

Santry posted a number of TikTok movies questioning the rug, which seemed to be buried over “2 toes deep and probably 6 toes lengthy.” Santry and her boyfriend tried to dig it up, nevertheless it was “too packed down” and there was a tree that had grown over it. (They discovered tree identification tag whereas digging – Bloodgood.)

In a sequence of TikTok movies, and prompts from viewers that pushed to know extra … Santry known as the police.

Police initially got here however claimed to not have sources or trigger to dig and left

Santry and her TikTok viewers determined to maintain digging with extra assist though unsuccessful

Murder detectives reached again and determined to come back with cadaver canines

Thursday, in reside video, two cadaver canines, individually approached the dug-up space and “sat” resulting in Santry’s house being taped-off with yellow police tape.

On Friday, in one other reside, Santry describes the scene with over 9 cops and CSI with gear investigating the realm.

As of Friday morning, the investigation is ongoing on the 800 block of Cummington Street by Columbus police and investigators in line with information stories.