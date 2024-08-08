Katie Moon wins silver medal at Paris Olympics in women's pole vault

SAINT-DENIS, France — Katie Moon added to Staff USA’s medal rely Tuesday with a silver medal within the ladies’s pole vault occasion on the Stade de France venue of the Paris Olympics. Moon vaulted 15 ft, 11 inches in her ultimate profitable try to achieve the rostrum.

Nina Kennedy of Australia took the gold medal (16 ft, ¾ inches), whereas Canada’s Alysha Newman gained bronze.

Moon cleared her first 4 vaults and not using a failed try, one among solely two opponents, together with Angelica Moser of Switzerland, to take action.

