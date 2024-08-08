Katie Moon wins silver medal at Paris Olympics in women’s pole vault

SAINT-DENIS, France — Katie Moon added to Staff USA’s medal rely Tuesday with a silver medal within the ladies’s pole vault occasion on the Stade de France venue of the Paris Olympics. Moon vaulted 15 ft, 11 inches in her ultimate profitable try to achieve the rostrum.

Nina Kennedy of Australia took the gold medal (16 ft, ¾ inches), whereas Canada’s Alysha Newman gained bronze.

Moon cleared her first 4 vaults and not using a failed try, one among solely two opponents, together with Angelica Moser of Switzerland, to take action.

For Moon, this marks back-to-back Olympic medals within the occasion. She gained gold with a vault of 16 ft, ¾ inches on the Tokyo Video games, and tied for first on the 2023 World Championship in Budapest with a vault of the identical top. She is now simply the second Staff USA ladies’s pole vaulter to earn a number of Olympic medals, becoming a member of Jennifer Suhr, who took silver on the 2008 Beijing Video games, and gold on the 2012 Video games in London.

Moon’s end additionally gave Staff USA probably the most medals all-time in ladies’s pole vault (six).

