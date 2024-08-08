Katie Moon joins metro Atlanta medalists at Paris Olympics

“Really feel good now!” she stated. “This 12 months’s been so tough, and to win a medal with my household right here, it’s so particular, it’ so surreal, I’m so blissful.”

Nina Kennedy of Australia, with whom Moon famously shared the 2023 world championships title, received the gold medal and Alysha Newman of Canada took the bronze.

Moon, who simply offered her home in Powder Springs, was hampered by accidents early within the season and was not favored to win. However when world chief Molly Caudery of Nice Britain did not qualify for the ultimate, the door was open for Moon — tied for the fourth-best vault of the 12 months — to seize a medal.

And Moon, 33, had one thing else on her aspect. The pole vaulter rises to the event, actually, within the massive occasions.

In addition to profitable the Tokyo Olympic gold medal three years in the past, she stood on the prime step of the World Championships podium in 2022 and 2023.

“Why can’t I do that on a regular basis?” Moon requested. “I simply suppose there’s one thing a couple of championship that I can’t emulate anyplace else — I don’t know why. However I really feel adrenaline and that motivation in a approach that I can’t replicate anyplace else. I want I may, however I’m simply so grateful I’ve this capacity to point out up when it counts.”

Moon was clear by 4 vaults to carry the lead, then missed on her first try at 4.85 meters. Newman, who additionally missed her first try at the peak, then cleared the bar for a brand new Canadian nationwide document.

“You watch folks clear a bar in entrance of you and I knew that if I cleared it, I’d nonetheless be forward of her,” stated Moon. “So it was an especially motivating second.”

She was profitable on her second try, celebrating within the pit as she matched her season-best.

“I’m so happy with the best way that I jumped right this moment, technically,” Moon stated, “and I felt like I’ve been able to this all 12 months if my physique simply held up.”

Sadly, the requirements holding the bar didn’t maintain up. They needed to be repaired after breaking, inflicting a delay that damage the vaulters.

“Brad at all times says, ‘Count on something to occur at a serious championships,’” stated Moon. “The usual broke, they needed to repair it. Sadly, I do suppose it simply sort of knocked the wind out of all of our sails slightly bit. I feel all of us in all probability may have jumped a little bit greater, however it’s exhausting to while you’re at that prime of a bar on your greatest poles to take an enormous break like that.”

After Kennedy cleared 4.90, Moon determined to forgo her second try at that peak and transfer the bar as much as 4.95. She ran by that try, and her remaining journey down the runway was not profitable.

Moon stated she ought to have gone as much as an extended pole on her third try.

“Of course, I’d have beloved to win and I leap to win,” Moon stated, “however Nina had an exceptional day, and I definitely didn’t have a nasty day, however that’s the game.”

When Moon returns to the USA, she is going to be a part of her husband Hugo in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place he’s the assistant rowing coach on the College of Tulsa.

“I at all times stated after this Olympics I’d not sacrifice being away from my husband any extra,” Moon stated. “I like this sport, however not sufficient to make these sorts of sacrifices any extra.”

As Moon was saying, “I like this sport,” Newman, who was strolling behind her within the blended zone the place athletes meet with reporters, chimed in, “And you’re superb at it.”

Moon stated she is going to nonetheless work with Walker remotely.

As world champion, she has an automated bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. “I determine if there’s ever a 12 months to do a transition,” Moon stated, “it’s this one.”