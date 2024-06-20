Katie Ledecky wins the 1500m while Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel make their Team USA returns at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Chris Guiliano takes 100m free; Caeleb Dressel makes it again to the group

Earlier than this week, Notre Dame had by no means despatched a swimmer to the Olympics. Now, Chris Guiliano is nominated to swim for the US twice. He added a win within the 100m freestyle to his assortment of medals on Wednesday, simply two days after successful the 200m freestyle.

Jack Alexy took second, adopted by Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong. The US received gold within the final two Olympics within the 4x100m freestyle relay. Dressel was on each of these groups, and he’ll get an opportunity so as to add to his medal assortment in Paris. He had taken time away from swimming after the 2022 World Championships. Whereas Dressel isn’t more likely to repeat his five-gold efficiency from Tokyo, he’s proven he can nonetheless contribute to USA Swimming.

Teenager Thomas Heilman wins the 200m butterfly

Thomas Heilman took the lads’s 200m butterfly with a powerfully swam race. He timed his remaining stroke to hit the wall on the actual proper time, successful in 1:54.50. At simply 17 years outdated, Heilman is the youngest man up to now on the group certain for Paris. Luca Urlando took second with a time of 1:55.08, and can wait to seek out out till later within the week if that point was ok for a nomination to the group.

Heilman is the youngest swimmer to be nominated for the U.S. group since Michael Phelps made the group for the Olympic Video games Sydney 2000. He’s attempting to push apart the noise and concentrate on his swimming.

“By way of Michael Phelps comparisons, it’s at all times nice to be in the identical dialog as him, however I am attempting to not fear about that an excessive amount of and attempt to take issues, daily and main as much as the remainder of the meet after which, via Paris,” he mentioned.

Matt Fallon takes the 200m breaststroke with a brand new American file

In 2021, Matt Fallon was the highest seed within the 200m breaststroke on the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials, however he didn’t make the group. This 12 months, he left little doubt. Fallon had an enormous lead all through his race, and scored a brand new American file with a 2:06.54.

“I have been eyeing that file for some time. I knew that I undoubtedly had the aptitude to do it. It is simply this 12 months I took a ton of outing doing a whole lot of lengthy course, actually ensuring I can sort of put my finest foot ahead, doing a whole lot of race prep. I do know — I’ve had it in me this whole time. I simply needed to get out and do it on the largest stage,” Fallon mentioned.

Josh Matheny took second, and can discover out later within the week if he will probably be nominated to the group.