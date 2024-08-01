Katie Ledecky reaches GOAT status at 2024 Olympics – NBC4 Washington

Crew USA swimmer Katie Ledecky received one more Olympic gold on Wednesday throughout the girls’s 1500-meter freestyle race, additional solidifying her place in swimming historical past because the Best Of All Time (GOAT).

In the event you missed the Bethesda native leaving everybody else within the pool meters behind, you may catch the highlights right here. (Sadly, the highlights do not embrace the truth that the cameraman actually needed to zoom out to get the opposite swimmers within the shot by the top of the race.)

Her 2024 Paris Olympics efficiency broke the Olympic report for quickest race within the girls’s 1500m freestyle occasion. It might be bittersweet for the earlier holder of that report, besides… effectively, that was additionally Ledecky.

That received us questioning… what number of different information does Katie Ledecky maintain?

Here is an inventory of Katie Ledecky's medals, information, superlatives and different spectacular swimming accomplishments.

What number of Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky made her Olympic debut in 2012 on the London Olympics, then went on to swim within the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Paris is her fourth Olympic look.

In that point, Ledecky has received a whopping 12 Olympic medals, together with Wednesday’s 1500m victory. That race was her eighth gold medal. Here is the breakdown:

2012 London : Gold medal, 800m freestyle (her solely occasion that Olympics)

: Gold medal, 800m freestyle (her solely occasion that Olympics) 2016 Rio : Gold medal, 200m freestyle

: Gold medal, 200m freestyle 2016 Rio : Gold medal, 400m freestyle

: Gold medal, 400m freestyle 2016 Rio : Gold medal, 800m freestyle

: Gold medal, 800m freestyle 2016 Rio : Gold medal, 4x200m freestyle relay

: Gold medal, 4x200m freestyle relay 2016 Rio : Silver medal, 4x100m freestyle relay

: Silver medal, 4x100m freestyle relay 2020 Tokyo : Gold medal, 800m freestyle

: Gold medal, 800m freestyle 2020 Tokyo : Gold medal, 1500m freestyle

: Gold medal, 1500m freestyle 2020 Tokyo : Silver medal, 400m freestyle

: Silver medal, 400m freestyle 2020 Tokyo : Silver medal, 4x200m freestyle relay

: Silver medal, 4x200m freestyle relay 2024 Paris : Bronze medal, 400m freestyle

: Bronze medal, 400m freestyle 2024 Paris: Gold medal, 1500m freestyle

And Ledecky is not executed but. Thursday brings the 4x200m freestyle relay occasion, the place she’s more likely to win one other medal and change into the most-decorated U.S. girl within the Olympics. Protection begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

The one different feminine swimmer to match Ledecky in gold medals is Jenny Thompson, the U.S. swimmer who competed in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

Thompson and Ledecky are, as of Wednesday, neck-and-neck for many gold medals from a feminine Olympic swimmer from any nation.

Ledecky can also be just one medal behind the report for probably the most medals of all time from a U.S. athlete in girls’s swimming. Ought to Ledecky medal within the 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday, her 13 medals will put her in that high tier alongside Thompson, Dana Torres and Natalie Coughlin.

Michael Phelps nonetheless holds the report for many Olympic medals of all time, with a whopping 23 Olympic golds, based on NBC Olympics.

Report instances

Ledecky holds world information in two occasions, and has damaged world information over a dozen instances, based on NBC Olympics.

And keep in mind how her 1500m freestyle race broke her personal Olympic report? That is occurred a majority of the time Ledecky has damaged a swimming report.

In whole, Ledecky owns the 20 quickest instances within the girls’s 1500m freestyle occasion’s historical past. And it is no marvel, since she does issues like successful her preliminary warmth by 17.83 seconds.

Ledecky additionally holds the world report within the 800m freestyle occasion.

Has anybody ever crushed Katie Ledecky?

With regards to world championships and the Olympics, Katie Ledecky is, so far, unbeaten within the the 800m freestyle and within the 1500m freestyle.

In Tokyo, Australian Ariarne Titmus beat Ledecky within the 400m freestyle by about half a second. Titmus additionally beat Ledecky, and Canada’s Summer season McIntosh, within the 400m freestyle in Paris on Saturday.

In accordance with NBC Olympics, Katie Ledecky “is comfortably the best distance swimmer of all time, no matter gender.” No swimmer comes near her report in occasions above 400m.

Not a superlative, however nonetheless cool

For her, frankly, astonishing swimming accomplishments, President Joe Biden awarded Katie Ledecky the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this 12 months.

It is the very best civilian honor in the US, and Ledecky joined the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Michelle Yeoh and Al Gore when she acquired the award in Could.

And in different cool Ledecky details, NBC Sports activities did the mathematics and came upon that she’s swum over 37 million meters in her lifetime — round 23,000 miles.

Meaning for those who add up Ledecky’s time swimming — as an age group swimmer as a baby, throughout her follow time occasions, in her world championship races, her time within the Olympics and her coaching — she has swum about so far as the circumference of the Earth.

Put one other approach, Katie Ledecky may have swum one-tenth of the best way to the moon by now.