Katie Ledecky Gets Emotional in Post-400 Free Press Conference

Katie Ledecky mirrored on her bronze medal efficiency within the 400 free throughout a press convention after the ultimate in Paris.

“It was such area that there was an opportunity that I may haven’t have gotten a medal, so I’m grateful for that, grateful for the hassle that I put in, pleased with the medal and looking out ahead to my subsequent races,” Ledecky mentioned.

“I don’t really feel like essentially I’ve put collectively the 400 that I’m able to lately however I do know it’s in there.”

Ledecky went on to speak about coaching with individuals like Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith, getting emotional as she described the affect the individuals round her on this sport have had on her.

“It’s only a actually particular group and it’s why I like the game a lot as a result of I get to spend on a regular basis with individuals Bobby and Kieran and my coaches and everybody that believes in me and pushes me, and I believe simply the arrogance I used to be in a position to have at this time is a testomony to them.”

You’ll be able to watch the complete clip from her interview beneath.