Katie Holmes and More Are First ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Guest Stars

Poker Face simply revealed a successful hand for season two.

Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Giancarlo Esposito and Gaby Hoffmann have all been tapped as visitor stars for season two of the hit Peacock sequence. The season doesn’t but have a premiere date. The primary season had 10 episodes.

The homicide thriller present starring Natasha Lyonne and created by Rian Johnson has a homicide-of-the-week format. Lyonne stars in each episode as Charlie Cale, a Las Vegas cocktail waitress who has been on the run for the reason that premiere and makes weekly pit-stops to resolve murders, establishing herself because the present’s unlikely detective who has a rare capability to find out when somebody is mendacity.

The set-up introduced in an eye-popping roster of visitor stars for season one — a listing that included Nick Nolte, Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil, Judith Gentle, Ellen Barkin, Lil Rel Howery, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Meadows.

Bets had been excessive when discussing who could be tapped when the sequence returns as a result of, as Johnson and Lyonne defined in a The Hollywood Reporter function story, recruiting A-listers for episodic roles was a gorgeous premise. Every installment opens with a homicide typically operating for quarter-hour earlier than Charlie Cale (Lyonne) steps into the body, so the pitch of taking part in both a meaty villain or a memorable sufferer was alluring, particularly if it meant having Lyonne as a scene accomplice.

“I bear in mind Rian and I standing in my kitchen at one level, and we made a listing of all our dream individuals who we needed to work with, with none scripts,” Lyonne stated about casting the primary season. “We had been like, ‘This particular person could be enjoyable’ and ‘This particular person could be nice.’ We ended up with fairly just a few of these folks the place it was both that we love them or had labored with them earlier than, or it’s all the time been a dream to work with them.”

Now, Esposito (Higher Name Saul, Parish), Holmes (Our City, Ray Donovan, Uncommon Objects), Hoffmann (Clear, Eric) and Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, Solely Murders within the Constructing) get their likelihood to spar with Charlie, as she continues her life as TV’s favourite new detective who will nonetheless be on the run for season two, hitting the highway together with her Plymouth Barracuda and encountering a brand new solid of characters and unusual crimes she will’t assist however clear up with each pit-stop.

Poker Face is T-Road’s Johnson and Ram Bergman’s first tv sequence and is produced by MRC, together with government producer and star Lyonne underneath her manufacturing banner Animal Photos.

Tony Tost (Damnation, Americana) takes over the position of showrunner, and government producer, for season two. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who had been showrunners for season one, will government produce alongside Johnson, Bergman, Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue and Adam Arkin.

The primary season premiered January 2023 as a essential darling, finally incomes 4 Emmy nominations and one for Gentle’s visitor actress efficiency.

