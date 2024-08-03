Katie Hits the Jackpot Soap Dirt

Daring and the Lovely early weekly spoilers affirm Katie Logan will get the solutions she’s been in search of in the course of the week of August 5-9, 2024, on B&B. Take a look at the newest spoilers for the CBS daytime drama.

Daring and the Lovely Early Version Spoilers: Katie Logan Finds Solutions

This week, on B&B, Katie Logan is on a mission to search out out the reality about Poppy Nozawa. She is beginning to consider increasingly more that Poppy’s daughter, Luna Nozawa, is just not Greenback Invoice Spencer’s daughter.

Moreover, she believes that Poppy murdered Tom Starr, seemingly as a result of he’s Luna’s organic father. Now, she fears that Invoice’s life is in peril additionally as a result of he doesn’t know what Poppy is able to.

Katie is terrified that she’s going to hurt Invoice with the identical medicine she allegedly used on Tom. On Daring and the Lovely subsequent week, she rushes over to the Spencer mansion and tries to warn Invoice. In fact, he gained’t pay attention and thinks she is overreacting.

Later, Katie will get an astonishing reply. Then, shockingly, she brings her considerations to outcast Deacon Sharpe and his city pariah spouse, Sheila Carter.

By the tip of subsequent week, Katie lastly finds what she has been looking for on Daring and Lovely. Little doubt, she’s going to confront Poppy, however she might find yourself in grave hazard.

B&B Weekly Spoilers: Brooke & Ridge Panic

As Katie Logan (Heather Tom) solves the thriller involving Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada), and Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont), “Bridge” resides it up in Monte Carlo.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) have a blast as they launch the brand new Brooke’s Bed room web site. Their seen love wows everybody as they maintain a press convention.

Nevertheless, they undergo a setback and are frantic when the positioning crashes on Daring and the Lovely. They need to get it again up and operating as a result of later they bask of their success and categorical their love to at least one one other. Nevertheless, Ridge and Brooke could also be in for one more unwelcome shock.

Daring and the Lovely Early Version: Steffy & Hope Battle

Elsewhere, on B&B, the feud between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) escalates. They get into an enormous argument as they wait to listen to information on the Brooke’s Bed room line.

Later, on Daring and the Lovely, Hope has one other fantasy about Steffy’s husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). In the meantime, he’s busy proving to Steffy that nothing is stronger than their love.

B&B will preserve followers guessing subsequent week. Don’t miss a minute to see what Katie Logan discovers about Poppy and what she does with it on the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Get all the newest Daring and the Lovely spoilers and updates each day from Cleaning soap Grime.