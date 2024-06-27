Kathy Hilton Is in a ‘Really Good’ Place With Kyle and Kim Richards 

Kathy Hilton is at the moment on the very best phrases along with her youthful sisters, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards.

“We’re actually good. I simply, you realize, I name [Kyle] day-after-day [and] she calls me. We textual content,” Kathy, 65, completely advised Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25, whereas internet hosting a wellness day at her home with manufacturers like Lyma Laser, Retroveau and others, noting that she enjoys sending uplifting messages to her family members. “I observe numerous totally different folks, non secular, inspirational. … I’m not taking credit score [and] it makes me suppose and really feel good, so I share it. You don’t have any thought of how many individuals go, ‘You’ve gotten brightened up my life.’”

Kathy and Kyle, 55, had been at odds since 2022’s season 12 of The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills after they allegedly obtained right into a screaming match throughout the solid’s Aspen journey. Cameras weren’t rolling on the time with Kathy later blaming her outburst on jet lag. The sisters ultimately made up final 12 months when Kyle separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In response to Kathy, she hasn’t confronted any massive blow-ups with Kim, 59.

“We by no means have a difficulty,” Kathy mentioned. “You realize folks like, typically folks will write, ‘Oh the three of the sisters,’ [but] Kim and I don’t have any points.”

When requested whether or not the siblings are on “the very best” phrases proper now, Kathy advised Us that she “would say so, for positive.”

Kathy can be set to rejoin Kyle on RHOBH season 14 in a “pal” position. (Kim was an OG Housewife on RHOBH and now makes cameos in a supporting place.)

“It has been fantastic. You realize, I at all times had fun,” Kathy mentioned of filming season 14. “I like the women. … All people’s actually getting alongside. I imply, there’s some drama, after all, however they at all times make up.”

Season 14 of RHOBH will star Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Jennifer Tilly can even be part of the Bravo franchise in a “pal” position.

“I’ve met her earlier than, however I am keen on her. She’s a lot enjoyable,” Kathy mentioned of Tilly, 65. “You realize, it’s all new for [Jennifer and Bozoma]. It’s form of enjoyable simply to look at them navigate via [everything].”

On Tuesday, Kathy invited her sisters and different mates to her home for a day of pampering with Lyma Laser merchandise.

“I’ve at all times cherished to entertain and we love the wellness factor,” Kathy advised Us. “The Lyma Laser is wonderful; I actually find it irresistible. [My daughters], Paris [Hilton] and Nicky [Hilton Rothschild], cherished it. They fight all that stuff. There’s so many issues on the market proper now which can be obtainable to us [and] why not strive it? I’ve at all times been into skincare.”

Kathy additionally has a rigorous wellness routine when going into RHOBH filming days, together with exfoliation and dermaplaning. She’s additionally handed down her hacks to Paris, 43, and Nicky, 40. (Kathy and husband Rick Hilton additionally share sons Barron, 34, and Conrad, 30.)

“We share all the things, however we’re into cryo[therapy],” Kathy mentioned on Tuesday earlier than detailing her women’ exercises. “Paris has remodeled her physique with Pilates. She at all times regarded so good that she didn’t have to trouble to do something. Her physique is wonderful [and] her legs, like, neglect it. Nicky’s again to it and I’m going to start out going.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams