Kate, Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance since completing chemo

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public look Sunday since she introduced she had accomplished chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, had been seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla close to their royal Balmoral property in Scotland.

Kate, 42, introduced on Sept. 9 that she had accomplished therapy six months after revealing she had an undisclosed kind of most cancers. Her announcement got here six weeks after Buckingham Palace introduced that the king was being handled for most cancers.

In a video saying her progress, she stated the trail to full restoration could be lengthy and he or she would take it day-to-day. She stated she would undertake some restricted engagements via the tip of the 12 months.

Whereas she stepped away from most public duties throughout her therapy, Kate made two appearances earlier this 12 months. First, in the course of the king’s birthday parade in June, referred to as Trooping the Color, and most not too long ago in the course of the males’s last at Wimbledon in July, the place she acquired a standing ovation.