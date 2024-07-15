Kate Middleton joined by Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the lads’s singles closing atWimbledon Sunday with daughter Princess Charlotte amid her ongoing therapy for most cancers.

Kate, a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership sat within the Royal Field at heart court docket to observe Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off within the closing for the second yr in a row.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the All-England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership, London, July 14, 2024. Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Photos

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia within the males’s singles closing on the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 14, 2024. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

The Princess of Wales, who acquired a standing ovation from the group, introduced Carlos Alcaraz of Spain his trophy after he defeated Novak Djokovic.

Main as much as Sunday’s championship match, it was not identified whether or not Kate would attend this yr’s event. In March, the 42-year-old spouse of Prince William introduced she had been identified with most cancers.

The kind of most cancers has not been disclosed.

In a written replace shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate stated she is “making good progress” as she undergoes chemotherapy after her prognosis however isn’t “out of the woods but,” including that her therapy will proceed “for just a few extra months.”

After remaining out of the general public eye since asserting her prognosis, Kate stepped out for the primary time in public in June to attend Trooping the Color with different members of the royal household.

Kate’s resolution to make her second public look at Wimbledon isn’t a surprise.

She has been a fixture at Wimbledon through the years, and final yr even displayed her personal tennis expertise on the famed event’s grass courts.

In previous years at Wimbledon, as a part of her function as royal patron, a title she has held since 2016, Kate has attended matches, participated in a ball boy and woman coaching session with tennis nice Roger Federer and introduced the championship trophies to the event winners.

Final yr, Kate sat subsequent to tennis legend Billie Jean King on the girls’s championship after which was joined by her husband William and their two eldest youngsters, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the males’s championship.

This yr, William was absent from Sunday’s Wimbledon males’s closing as he was in Berlin to the Union of European Soccer Affiliation (UEFA) championship sport between England and Spain.

William, president of the Soccer Affiliation, shared a message on social media previous to the sport to want England good luck, writing, “We’re so pleased with you all @england, only one final push to complete the job! Go on the market and present the world what you are product of. We consider.”