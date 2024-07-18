Kate Martin injured early in Aces loss, doesn’t return to game

Kate Martin suffers leg damage in Las Vegas Aces loss
LISA BLUDER DROPPED THE BOMBSHELL ON US TWO HOURS AGO. SHE’S RETIRING AT THE AGE OF 63. STARTED AT SAINT AMBROSE BEFORE GOING TO DRAKE FOR A DECADE, THEN OFF TO IOWA FOR 24 YEARS, INCLUDING THE PAST TWO SEASONS REACHING A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 884 CAREER WINS, 10TH MOST IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HISTORY, THREE TIME BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR, AND NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR IN 2019. LONGTIME ASSISTANT JAN JENSEN WAS NAMED HEAD COACH ON MONDAY, LISA BLUDER DECIDED TO WALK AWAY AT THE TOP OF HER GAME AND WITH ANOTHER TOP NOTCH ROSTER LOCKED IN FOR NEXT SEASON, THE NEWS WAS SHOCKING. EVEN TO HER FORMER PLAYERS. KATE MARTIN WAS DOING A ZOOM CALL WHEN JEFF LINDER FROM THE CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE TOLD KATE THE NEWS AND JUST GOT AN EMAIL FROM IOWA. I DON’T KNOW IF THIS IS A SHOCKER TO YOU OR NOT, BUT, UH, WITHIN THE LAST MINUTE OR TWO, LISA HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT. WHAT? I’M VERY SHOCKED. UM, I MEAN, I’M HAPPY FOR HER. I THINK, YOU KNOW, OBVIOUSLY SHE DESERVES THE BEST. AND SHE’S HAD AN AMAZING CAREER. SHE’S COACHED AT IOWA FOR AS LONG AS I’VE BEEN ALIVE. SO. SO SHE DESERVES A BREAK AND SHE DESERVES WHATEVER SHE’S GOING TO HAVE IN HER FUTURE. BUT YEAH, IT WAS AN EVENTFUL DAY FOR KATE MARTIN. HER FORMER COACH, RETIRED AND SHE OFFICIALLY LANDED A ROSTER SPOT IN THE WNBA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCED ITS ROSTER HEADED TOMORROW’S SEASON OPENER IN THE 18TH OVERALL PICK OUT OF IOWA, MADE THE CUT. WHENEVER YOU COME INTO A TEAM LIKE THIS WHO ARE BACK TO BACK WORLD CHAMPIONS, YOU KNOW YOU DON’T REALLY KNOW WHAT YOUR ODDS ARE GOING TO BE. AND SO I WAS I WAS REALLY PROUD OF MYSELF. AND I WAS REALLY HAPPY THAT I, YOU KNOW, GAVE MYSELF THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THE TEA
Former Hawkeye nice Kate Martin was injured Tuesday, early within the first quarter of her group’s recreation and didn’t return to motion.Associated video above: See former Hawkeyes star Kate Martin’s shocked response to Lisa Bluder’s retirementMartin, who spent 5 years at Iowa and was a key element of the group’s back-to-back Remaining 4 journeys in 2023 and 2024, is in the course of her rookie 12 months within the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces. She has carved out a bench function for the two-time defending league champions, averaging 3.4 factors per recreation off the bench throughout 23 appearances.Martin fell to the bottom with 1:19 remaining within the first quarter Tuesday within the Aces’ residence recreation in opposition to the Chicago Sky. She didn’t re-enter the sport however did return to the bench to help her teammates.Las Vegas in the end misplaced the sport, 93-85.It is unclear if Martin will miss additional time. The group stated she suffered a decrease proper leg damage.The Aces have a full month earlier than their subsequent recreation because of the league’s All-Star break coinciding with this 12 months’s Olympics. Martin’s subsequent probability to swimsuit up shall be Aug. 17 vs. the New York Liberty.
