Kate Martin injured early in Aces loss, doesn’t return to game

Former Hawkeye nice Kate Martin was injured Tuesday, early within the first quarter of her group’s recreation and didn’t return to motion.Associated video above: See former Hawkeyes star Kate Martin’s shocked response to Lisa Bluder’s retirementMartin, who spent 5 years at Iowa and was a key element of the group’s back-to-back Remaining 4 journeys in 2023 and 2024, is in the course of her rookie 12 months within the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces. She has carved out a bench function for the two-time defending league champions, averaging 3.4 factors per recreation off the bench throughout 23 appearances.Martin fell to the bottom with 1:19 remaining within the first quarter Tuesday within the Aces’ residence recreation in opposition to the Chicago Sky. She didn’t re-enter the sport however did return to the bench to help her teammates.Las Vegas in the end misplaced the sport, 93-85.It is unclear if Martin will miss additional time. The group stated she suffered a decrease proper leg damage.The Aces have a full month earlier than their subsequent recreation because of the league’s All-Star break coinciding with this 12 months’s Olympics. Martin’s subsequent probability to swimsuit up shall be Aug. 17 vs. the New York Liberty.

Las Vegas rookie Kate Martin suffered an damage to her decrease proper leg late within the first quarter Tuesday and won’t return, the Aces stated. — ESPN Ladies’s Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) July 17, 2024

Candice Ward A’ja Wilson #22, Chelsea Grey #12 and Alysha Clark #7 rush to Kate Martin #20 of the Las Vegas Aces after being injured in opposition to the Chicago Sky within the first half of their recreation at Michelob ULTRA Enviornment on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sky defeated the Aces 93-85.

