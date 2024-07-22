Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey Open to How to Lose a Guy Sequel

So much has possible modified at Composure journal since Easy methods to Lose a Man in 10 Days first got here out, which is why the movie’s stars will not be against filming a sequel.

“I feel [studios] are all the time fascinated by that,” Kate Hudson mentioned in the course of the Wednesday, July 17, episode of Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen. “All that issues [to me] can be the script and if Matthew [McConaughey] and I had been into the script.”

Based on Hudson, 45, she and costar McConaughey, 54, can be eager to go to their respective characters of Andie Anderson and Benjamin Berry.

“I feel we’re each completely open, it has simply by no means occurred,” Hudson added.

Easy methods to Lose a Man in 10 Days was launched in 2003, starring Hudson as Composure journal columnist Andie. Forward of one of many publication’s upcoming points, Andie pitches her subsequent article in honor of buddy Michelle Rubin (Kathryn Hahn) lately navigating a brutal breakup. Andie decides to jot down the eponymous “Easy methods to Lose a Man in 10 Days” piece, about conventional behaviors that incessantly compel males to abruptly finish relationships. Her guinea pig: Promoting government Ben (McConaughey).

What Andie doesn’t know is that Ben coincidentally guess his coworkers he could make any girl fall in love throughout the identical 10-day interval. After all, each Andie and Ben find yourself falling in love by the film’s finish.

For the reason that movie wrapped, Hudson and McConaughey have incessantly mentioned their expertise — and whether or not they’d be down for making a sequel.

“It was a really totally different time of constructing motion pictures,” Hudson informed Elle in August 2020. “Individuals like me and Matthew, I really feel like we had been the final class of actors that basically skilled the old-school Hollywood course of of constructing motion pictures. It was a particular time.”

She added, “Like Matthew and I, we had been collectively for 4 months on Easy methods to Lose a Man, after which [our 2008 rom-com] Idiot’s Gold, it was a six-month shoot. We don’t actually have any motion pictures like that anymore until it’s a Marvel film or one thing.”

On the time, Hudson even had a pitch for a narrative line for the potential sequel.

“I’ve all the time thought of what Matthew and I’s characters can be now, if we had been nonetheless collectively,” she mentioned. “We most likely would have gotten married with youngsters. We’re most likely depressing proper now! I feel Andie Anderson is formidable, and she or he was eager to go locations, and she or he was type of caught on this job.”

As followers of the OG film know, Andie ended up quitting her job to “write what [she wants] to jot down” and was planning to relocate to Washington, D.C. Ben, nonetheless, caught her on the way in which to the airport to win her again, which seemingly halted her transferring plans.