Kaspa Price Prediction: KAS Jumps 11% After MARA Says It Mined Kaspa, And This P2E Presale Blasts Past $3.5 Million

The Kaspa worth jumped 11% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.176 as of 03:49 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 160% to $115 million, in line with Coingecko.

This comes as Bitcoin mining heavyweight Marathon Digital (MARA) introduced that it has mined $16 million value of Kaspa (KAS) as a step in the direction of diversifying its income away from Bitcoin.

At present we’re saying that we have now been actively mining Kaspa. Diversification has been key to our investments in power options and tech improvements, and it stays essential in our digital asset compute operations. Learn the complete press launch: https://t.co/rwiXIJCx7q — MARA (@MarathonDH) June 26, 2024

Since deploying its first batch of Kaspa miners in September 2023, the agency has mined 93 million KAS tokens, with the tokens being up 420% since then.

Kaspa Value Set To Soar To A New ATH

The Kaspa worth went on a sustained downtrend from March to Might, with the bulls discovering assist round $0.10. This assist zone allowed the bulls to push the token again to the $0.18 resistance stage, forming a rounding backside sample.

KAS worth additional breached the resistance zone, pushing the Kaspa worth to a brand new all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.19. The worth of Kaspa, nevertheless, negated the bullish sentiments, pushing the token in the direction of the $0.13 assist and again to the resistance zone, forming the deal with, which completes the cup and deal with sample.

KAS nonetheless trades above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs), which affirms its bullish prospects.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is hovering above the 70-overbought area, at present at 71, which reveals that patrons have an higher hand and that KAS is underneath intense shopping for strain.

Kaspa Value Prediction

The Kaspa worth evaluation reveals a bullish bias, because the bulls purpose at capitalizing on the cup and deal with sample to push KAS over to a brand new ATH round $0.25.

In an inverse state of affairs, the bears might make the most of the loss of life cross round $0.15 to exert strain, which might in flip push the token towards the assist zone round $0.13.

In the meantime, the eTukTuk (TUK) presale is drawing a lot consideration within the crypto neighborhood because it combines two of its hottest niches: AI and DePIN.

New P2E Sport eTukTuk Races Previous $3.5 Million In Presale

eTukTuk is an AI-powered sustainable transport answer that has already raised greater than $3.5 million in presale.

The venture has lately unveiled a brand new and thrilling cellular Play-to-Earn (P2E) recreation referred to as Loopy TukTuk Taxi. Within the recreation, gamers can navigate the full of life streets of Sri Lanka, racing to choose up and drop off passengers to earn their native token $TUK.

TukTribe, are you able to customise, race, and earn along with your digital eTuktuks in essentially the most eco-friendly and exhilarating recreation ever? 🛺💚 Each race you win helps us drive sustainability, innovation, and carry us by means of the tip of the presale and $TUK itemizing on a significant… pic.twitter.com/kM1OVfp75i — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) June 4, 2024

$TUK acts as the sport’s forex, which gamers can use to make purchases, improve, and entry unique content material.

Customers can obtain the sport through App Retailer or Google Play Retailer.

Aside from P2E gaming, the venture goals to make sure the eco-friendly way forward for transportation, first in growing nations, after which worldwide. eTukTuk combines AI, crypto/blockchain, and electrical autos to carry this purpose to fruition.

At eTukTuk, we’re dedicated to a cleaner, greener world by driving the shift in the direction of electrical mobility. 🌱🌍 Be part of us in making a constructive impression on the atmosphere and open the way in which for a #SustainableFuture! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/X0lRZikHRb — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) May 31, 2024

Purchase And Stake $TUK For 81% Annual Rewards

Token holders can stake $TUK for a formidable annual share yield (APY) of 81%.

In response to Jacob Bury, a distinguished crypto analyst on YouTube, $TUK might probably surge 10X after its launch.

The TUK token is promoting for $0.034. With a worth hike coming in about six days, don’t wait too lengthy to safe the perfect deal.

Purchase TUK tokens on the official web site right here. They’re accessible in trade for ETH, USDT, BNB, or with a credit score or debit card.

