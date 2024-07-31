Kari Lake wins, but not with enough to handily beat Ruben Gallego

It wasn’t an incredible night time in Arizona for Donald Trump.

To nobody’s shock, Kari Lake gained her U.S. Senate major, however she isn’t posting wherever close to the numbers she wanted to point out she’s a contender in November.

In the meantime, Trump-endorsed Abe Hamadeh seems to have gained, however Trump on Saturday caught a shiv in his again, asserting a shock last-minute endorsement of Blake Masters, who like J.D. Vance is a protégé of tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

If the numbers maintain, Hamadeh, who lives in Scottsdale, could have a job for all times on this solidly Republican West Valley congressional district — no small feat given Masters’ cash and his full-on assault concentrating on Hamadeh’s household, his spiritual beliefs and even his standing as an single, childless grownup.

