Karen Read update: Judge sets 2025 date for retrial for murder case of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe

BOSTON — A Massachusetts choose has scheduled the retrial in Karen Learn’s homicide case for early subsequent 12 months, three weeks after declaring a mistrial within the high-profile case.

Learn was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors allege she hit O’Keefe together with her automobile and left him to die in the course of a snowstorm after the 2 bought into an argument earlier within the day.

Decide Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial within the case on July 1 after the jury mentioned it was unable to achieve a unanimous consensus on the fifth day of deliberations. The Norfolk District Lawyer’s Workplace mentioned following the mistrial that it deliberate to retry the case.

Throughout a standing listening to on Monday, Cannone proposed Jan. 14, 2025, for a pretrial convention and Jan. 27, 2025, as the brand new trial date.

Each events agreed to the date, though one of many protection attorneys raised a possible concern as a consequence of that date’s proximity to a different case he has scheduled for trial in January.

Cannone additionally scheduled a listening to on Aug. 9 for oral arguments on the protection’s movement to dismiss a few of the costs.

“I assume no matter I ended up doing on the movement to dismiss will probably be appealed,” Cannone mentioned, including that she scheduled the trial date in January 2025 “in an effort to ensure now we have loads of time.”

Learn had pleaded not responsible to second-degree homicide, manslaughter whereas working a motorized vehicle below the affect and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Learn’s attorneys have requested the choose to dismiss the costs of second-degree homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident when the case goes to trial once more.

In courtroom paperwork filed within the wake of the mistrial, her attorneys wrote that 4 jurors have come ahead to report the jury discovered Learn not responsible of these two costs.

“There was no manifest necessity for a mistrial as to these counts, and subsequently the Double Jeopardy protections of the federal and state Constitutions require that these counts not be retried,” Learn’s protection lawyer Alan Jackson wrote in courtroom paperwork.

The case has garnered nationwide consideration. Giant crowds, each in assist and in opposition to Learn, had gathered exterior the courthouse forward of Monday’s listening to.

Learn has strenuously denied the allegations, and her legal professionals alleged {that a} fellow police officer was concerned in O’Keefe’s dying and colluded with others in a cover-up.

Following the preliminary trial, a Massachusetts State Police officer who was speaking with a Canton police officer through the dying investigation was suspended. The Canton police officer — who’s the brother of the person who hosted the celebration on the home the place O’Keefe’s physique was discovered exterior — was additionally positioned on paid administrative go away, in accordance with Boston ABC affiliate WCVB.