Karen Read murder trial deemed a mistrial after multi-day jury deliberations

A decide declared a mistrial Monday after jurors stated they have been at an deadlock within the homicide trial of Karen Learn, the Massachusetts girl accused of killing her police officer boyfriend in 2022.

The choice got here on the fifth day of deliberations and after a nine-week trial in a courthouse outdoors Boston the place Learn’s legal professionals described the killing of John O’Keefe, 46, as a cover-up carried out by legislation enforcement officers.

Prosecutors had argued that Learn, 44, and O’Keefe had a tumultuous relationship that culminated with the monetary analyst backing her Lexus SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for useless on Jan. 29, 2022.

Karen Learn and legal professional David Yannetti at her trial June 12, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger / The Patriot Ledger by way of AP, Pool

Learn was charged with second-degree homicide, motorcar manslaughter whereas driving below the affect and leaving the scene of a collision inflicting loss of life.

In a word despatched Monday afternoon to Norfolk County Superior Courtroom Decide Beverly Cannone, the foreman stated that regardless of rigorous efforts, the jury of six males and 6 girls remained deadlocked. Some believed the proof surpassed the usual of proof wanted to convict Learn, the word stated, whereas others discovered that prosecutors had not established their case.

In an earlier word to Cannone, the jurors stated: “Regardless of our dedication to the obligation entrusted in us, we discover ourselves deeply divided by basic variations in our opinions and frame of mind.”

After the mistrial was declared, Cannone set a standing listening to for the case later this month.

In a press release, the district legal professional’s workplace thanked O’Keefe’s household and stated prosecutors intend to retry the case.

Outdoors the courthouse, a lawyer for Learn, Alan Jackson, instructed reporters that prosecutors had relied on compromised investigators and a compromised investigation.

“We won’t cease combating,” he stated.

O’Keefe’s physique was discovered unresponsive that morning, and he was later pronounced useless. The health worker attributed his explanation for loss of life to blunt drive trauma to the pinnacle and hypothermia.

Her legal professionals alleged that she was framed by officers who sought to hide a beating that they stated O’Keefe suffered throughout a gathering on the house the place his physique was discovered.

The protection alleged that the lead investigator within the case, Massachusetts state Trooper Michael Proctor, manipulated proof, did not correctly examine O’Keefe’s loss of life and despatched a collection of slurs and vulgar messages about Learn to associates, household and supervisors.

In his closing argument final Tuesday, Norfolk County Assistant District Legal professional Adam Lally acknowledged that Proctor’s texts have been “indefensible” however stated that they had no bearing on the integrity of the company’s investigation.

Lally dismissed the protection’s declare of a cover-up as “rampant hypothesis.”

Learn repeatedly instructed first responders that she had hit O’Keefe, Lally stated, and car knowledge confirmed her reversing her SUV for 62 toes at 24 mph close to the house of one other officer, Brian Albert, after midnight on Jan. 29.

Lally stated bodily proof backed up the allegation that she struck him, together with a tail gentle that authorities stated was damaged after the collision and hair and DNA from O’Keefe that was discovered on the rear part of the car.

Lally stated that nobody who attended the gathering recalled seeing O’Keefe inside Albert’s home.

Protection lawyer Alan Jackson stated the tail gentle was really damaged after Learn dropped O’Keefe off at Albert’s home, drove house and left in a panic hours later she realized her boyfriend by no means returned.

The protection offered safety video from O’Keefe’s house displaying Learn backing her SUV into her boyfriend’s car as she left to go discover him. Knowledge from O’Keefe’s iPhone confirmed that his gadget had gone dozens of steps across the time prosecutors stated he was struck, Jackson stated, suggesting that these steps may have been to the basement of Albert’s house.

Learn’s legal professionals have been allowed to current a third-party wrongdoer protection — a principle of O’Keefe’s loss of life that differed from the prosecution’s — and so they pointed to an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who’d traded flirtatious texts with Learn as a doable suspect in O’Keefe’s loss of life.

Jackson instructed the agent, Brian Higgins, turned offended after Learn ignored him at a bar earlier than the gathering at Albert’s house. At Albert’s home, Jackson stated, there may have been skirmish between Higgins and O’Keefe over Learn that might have ended with O’Keefe falling and hitting his head.

Higgins testified that he by no means noticed O’Keefe inside Albert’s house and he stated he was not upset about being ignored by Learn.

In line with The Related Press, a forensic engineer who reviewed legislation enforcement’s dealing with of the case for the Division of Justice testified that O’Keefe’s accidents ought to have been extra extreme had he been struck by a car touring greater than 20 mph.

“We don’t actually have sufficient proof on this case to find out what one particular occasion really brought about that damage,” stated the knowledgeable, Andrew Rentschler, in accordance with the AP.