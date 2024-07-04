Karate Combat to Launch at Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville

Karate Fight, a premier full-contact hanging league, is about to function at Bitcoin 2024, the world’s largest Bitcoin convention, later this month in Nashville, Tennessee. The occasion will happen on the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July twenty fifth, beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

“Really feel the depth of each kick, punch, and block as world-class martial artists and influencers step into the legendary Karate Fight pit to battle it out for supremacy, all underneath the roof of Bitcoin Nashville,” the occasion’s web site acknowledged. “You don’t wish to miss your probability to be a part of historical past within the making.”

The spotlight of the occasion would be the “Influencer Combat Membership 3,” that includes high-profile matchups comparable to Nic “Tungsten Daddy” Carter versus Coty Kuhn and Eric Velie (Grimace) versus Harley Hermanson.

CARTER VS. KUHN Asserting Karate Fight at #Bitcoin 2024 – watch your favourite influencers duke it out at Bitcoin’s greatest convention! pic.twitter.com/I1xtjHcnaz — The Bitcoin Convention (@TheBitcoinConf) June 26, 2024

Along with the influencer fights, the occasion may even showcase skilled bouts, together with Sam Alvey dealing with off in opposition to Antonio Arroyo and Saidyokub Kakhramov taking up Jesús López, and extra.

Since Karate Fight was established in 2018, the league has quickly gained recognition. Throughout 46 occasions thus far, Karate Fight has amassed over 5 million social media followers and generates 100 million natural views every month, being streamed and broadcasted to over 100 international locations worldwide.

Bitcoin 2024 cross holders are eligible to attend this occasion free of charge, however there’s restricted variety of tickets to the occasion, so these taken with securing their spot to the Karate Fight are inspired to RSVP right here. A restricted variety of tickets to the Karate Fight may even be on sale to most of the people quickly.

For extra data on Karate Fight at Bitcoin 2024, go to the occasion’s web site right here.