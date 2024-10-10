‘Kaos’ Creator Reacts to Netflix Canceling Show: I’m Gutted’

Kaos creator Charlie Covell is talking out after Netflix canceled the Greek mythology comedy collection following its first season.

Covell, who makes use of they/them pronouns, took to the Instagram web page of manufacturing firm Sister to share a message for followers: “In fact I’m gutted to not be making extra Kaos, however I don’t need this information to overshadow what we did make. I’m extremely fortunate to have labored with such an exceptionally gifted solid and crew, and I’m extraordinarily happy with our present. Thanks to completely all people concerned: it was a Herculean group effort, and an enormous privilege to work with you all.”

Kaos was a modern-day up to date retelling of Greek and Roman mythology. The collection starred Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, who chained fellow god Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) to a cliff as punishment for interfering with Zeus’ rule. Prometheus then seemed to overthrow Zeus with the assistance of three people: Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau), Ariadne (Leila Farzad) and Caeneus (Misia Butler).

Of their message, Covell additionally praised the present’s followers for his or her continued “love and enthusiasm.”

“I’ve been proven subreddits which have made my coronary heart positively sing: the tiny particulars and Easter eggs you observed made my day many occasions over,” they wrote. “I’ve been happy to the purpose of overwhelm by your constructive responses to the present — thanks!”

The creator additionally famous that one principle they noticed on Reddit “about who or what Kaos is” was “bang on the cash.”

Covell concluded, “My hope now could be that folks nonetheless proceed to find and benefit from the present: I reckon there are some potential followers on the market who would possibly want extra time to seek out it, so please maintain speaking about Kaos in the event you loved it. Thanks a lot for watching!”

Following information of the cancellation on Tuesday, Perrineau wrote on Instagram that “this one hurts” however praised her fellow castmembers and the present’s inventive group.

“Everybody was sensible and uniquely themselves. Each efficiency shocked and excited me,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine I obtained to do that with all of you. We made one thing bizarre, darkish, hilarious, deranged and completely tragic — one thing solely human.”