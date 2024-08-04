Kanye ‘Ye’ West Finds Buyer for Malibu House He Gutted, Abandoned

Kanye “Ye” West has discovered a purchaser for his beachfront Malibu home that he basically gutted and deserted.

The Hollywood Reporter discovered on Saturday that the house, solely listed by Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, is in escrow.

The sale comes greater than six months after the controversial rapper and designer first listed the property in December 2023 in an off-market deal. He initially listed it for $53 million and later dropped the value to $39 million in April.

After buying the house, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Tadao Ando, in late 2021 for $57.3 million, West proceeded to take away all the dwelling’s interiors. Oppenheim beforehand stated the brand new proprietor would want to spend a number of million {dollars} to redo the within.

“What’s lacking are the interiors,” the Promoting Sundown star stated on the time. “It’s priced to replicate the necessity for the inside finishes to get replaced. On the constructive, it may be introduced as much as 2024 requirements — it was constructed about 10 years in the past.”

Nevertheless, Oppenheim famous that the concrete exterior stays intact: “The architectural integrity of Tadao Ando’s work exists at this time. He’s largely recognized for his concrete work and the numerous value of this home is within the concrete work.”

The house has additionally confronted different obstacles. Earlier than the property was listed, West was sued by contractor Tony Saxon who labored on the house’s intestine renovation. He claimed that the performer owed him greater than $1 million for his work, amongst different allegations.

West denied the claims made within the swimsuit, in line with the Wall Road Journal, which first reported that the home was being put in the marketplace.

Then in January, Ron Zambrano, a companion at West Coast Employment Legal professionals, filed a mechanics lien on the property on behalf of Saxon. “We simply need to ensure that he has sufficient cash to pay the greater than $1 million he nonetheless owes our consumer earlier than he goes utterly broke,” Zambrano stated in a press release on the time. “So on this case, if somebody desires to purchase Kanye’s Malibu dwelling, they’ll should cope with us first. That sale can’t occur with out Tony being paid.”

The four-bedroom beachfront home on Malibu Highway boasts Pacific Ocean views from each room. The about 4,000-square-foot home additionally options 1,500 sq. toes of exterior decks.