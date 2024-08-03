Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign ‘Vultures 2’ Album: Stream It Now

Oh my God, they’re again once more. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have returned to ship their Vultures 2 sequel. The joint LP hit streaming companies after loads of uncertainty early Saturday (Aug. 3).

The sequel arrives about six months after the primary Vultures, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in back-to-back weeks. That marked the primary time West held the highest spot for greater than per week since Watch the Throne.

Vultures 2‘s touchdown units up one other busy month for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign. They’re set to host a pair of listening expertise events in South Korea and Taiwan.

Particulars of the Taiwan venue and ticketing scenario usually are not but recognized, however just like the South Korean Vultures occasion, LeGrand is dealing with promotion duties because the organizer.

Ye and Ty Dolla are slated to hit up South Korea’s Goyang Stadium for a Vultures listening occasion on Aug. 23 — two days earlier than coming to Taiwan.

The 16-track mission boasts Vultures leftovers equivalent to “Slide” and “Time Transferring Sluggish.” Ye and Ty invite a plethora of friends into the combination to execute their imaginative and prescient, with appearances from Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Lil Wayne, Future, Younger Thug and extra.

“Slide” hit streaming companies first, which was adopted by a Friday evening (Aug. 2) livestream of the mission on YouTube earlier than Vultures 2 ultimately started surfacing on streaming platforms.

Kanye and Ty are nonetheless driving excessive off the success of Vultures anthem “Carnival,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 in March.

Ty Dolla $ign informed Billboard in July that V2 was completed however awaiting a correct rollout.

“We received all of the songs. Mainly it’s similar to, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go greater than the primary album?’” he stated. “Sure folks will most likely anticipate you to simply do the identical actual sound. However that sound’s already out.”

Stream Vultures 2 under.