Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign Announce ‘Vultures’ SLC Listening Experience

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are bringing their newly dropped Vultures 2 album to Utah.

On Saturday (Aug. 3), Ty introduced on Instagram that he and Ye — previously often known as Kanye West — will current their Vultures sequel to followers in Salt Lake Metropolis on Aug. 9.

A selected venue for the SLC date had not been revealed at press time.

The announcement arrives on the heels of the duo’s Vultures 2, which hit streaming companies early Saturday morning. The sequel arrives about six months after the primary Vultures album, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in back-to-back weeks. That marked the primary time Ye held the highest spot for greater than every week since 2011’s Watch the Throne.

Previous to the brand new Vultures drop, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign introduced a pair of listening expertise events in South Korea (Aug. 23) and Taiwan (Aug. 25). The duo is scheduled to go to South Korea’s Goyang Stadium for a Vultures occasion, however particulars of the Taiwan venue and ticketing state of affairs should not but recognized. LeGrand is dealing with promotion duties because the organizer for each occasions.

Ye and Ty’s just lately introduced “listening experiences” observe beforehand introduced occasions scheduled in Italy. Earlier within the yr, the pair revealed they’d play Vultures 1 for followers on the Milan Discussion board (Feb. 22) and Bologna Unipol Area (Feb. 24). Additionally they held listening occasions at Chicago’s United Heart on Feb. 8 and New York’s UBS Area on Feb. 9.

Kanye and Ty are nonetheless driving excessive off the success of Vultures anthem “Carnival,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 in March.

Ty Dolla $ign informed Billboard in July that V2 was completed however awaiting a correct rollout.

“We received all of the songs. Principally it’s identical to, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go larger than the primary album?’” the rapper stated. “Sure individuals will most likely anticipate you to simply do the identical precise sound. However that sound’s already out.”

See Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” Salt Lake Metropolis listening expertise announcement on Instagram under.