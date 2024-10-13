Kanye West Sued By Ex-Assistant for Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Her

Kaney “Ye” West is being sued by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her throughout a studio session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, in line with California court docket paperwork.

Pisciotta beforehand sued the rapper in June, accusing him of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. She additionally sued him and his numerous corporations for fraud, unpaid wages and intentional infliction of emotional misery.

In line with the amended lawsuit, filed on Oct. 8 and obtained by TMZ, Pisciotta claims she and her former artist administration consumer, who was not named, have been invited to one in every of Combs’ studio classes. Shortly after they arrived, “drinks have been served to her and others in attendance, adopted by an announcement that everyone needed to drink, in the event that they wished to remain,” the swimsuit alleges.

Pisciotta drank and “after just a few small sips of the beverage, poured on the route of Kanye West a.okay.a. Ye by a studio assistant after which served to her by Kanye West, Plaintiff instantly began to really feel disoriented,” per the submitting.

The following day, she claims she awoke and remembered virtually nothing about what happened the night time earlier than, solely that she felt “immense disgrace and embarrassment.”

For years, West’s former assistant thought she solely acquired roofied and made a idiot of herself at a piece occasion. A lot later, she says the rapper allegedly introduced up the night time in query, informed her that they “did sort of hook up,” in line with the swimsuit, and supplied particulars about what occurred between them.

Whereas Combs is called within the amended case submitting because the co-host of the occasion, Pisciotta just isn’t accusing the previous music mogul — who’s now in jail awaiting his trial for intercourse trafficking and racketeering — of any wrongdoing at the moment.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a rep for Kanye West.

In line with the preliminary swimsuit, the OnlyFans mannequin alleged that her former employer sexually harassed her on a number of events.

One of many texts he despatched her reportedly learn, “See my downside is I be desirous to fuck however then after I fuck I need a woman to inform me how arduous they been fucked whereas I’m fucking them. Then I would like her to cheat on me,” per the swimsuit. In one other one, he allegedly wrote, “Is my dick racist? I’m going to stare at photos of white ladies with black asses and beat the shit out of my racist dick.”

In line with Rolling Stone, Pisciotta additionally claimed that the rapper was “fixated on the penis dimension” of her companions and would masturbate throughout telephone conversations along with her.

On the time, West’s authorized rep launched a prolonged assertion saying the rapper can be pursuing authorized motion towards his former assistant, who “actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and different materials advantages, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances have been rejected.”

The assertion continued, partly, “Throughout her employment, Ms. Pisciotta supplied [West] intercourse on his birthday to which he declined, despatched [West] unsolicited nude pictures, sexual narratives and was seen twerking within the workplace throughout enterprise hours. On one event, Pisciotta boasted how the most effective second of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer participant whereas concurrently texting her boss. It’s properly documented how Ms. Pisciotta persistently used sexual coercion in an try to demand not solely cash however materials objects, specifically Hermès Birkin luggage, a Lamborghini and an countless quest for cosmetic surgery.”