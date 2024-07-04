Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Relationship Timeline

A whirlwind romance. Kanye West‘s love life turned a significant matter of dialog after he was linked to Bianca Censori — two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The musician was first noticed eating together with his Yeezy worker in January 2023 on the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Shortly after West went public with Censori, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had “a small wedding ceremony.” Whereas it was unclear whether or not the milestone was legally binding or not, a supply solely instructed Us that it was “very actual” for the twosome.

That very same month, West and Censori have been seen spending time his daughter North, whom he shares with Kardashian. The music producer and the Skims founder are additionally proud dad and mom to Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The previous couple beforehand made headlines after West referred to as out the Maintaining Up With the Kardashian alum’s parenting on social media.

Kardashian, for her half, publicly defended herself towards the “fixed assaults” from her ex.

“Because the father or mother who’s the principle supplier and caregiver for our youngsters, I’m doing my greatest to guard our daughter whereas additionally permitting her to specific her creativity within the medium that she needs with grownup supervision — as a result of it brings her happiness,” she defined in her personal Instagram submit in February 2022. “Divorce is tough sufficient on our youngsters and Kanye’s obsession with making an attempt to manage and manipulate our scenario so negatively and publicly is simply inflicting additional ache for all.”

The California native added: “I want to deal with all issues relating to our youngsters privately and hopefully he can lastly reply to the third lawyer he has had within the final 12 months to resolve any points amicably.”

Forward of West’s romance with Censori, Kardashian recalled her previous makes an attempt to “shield” her youngsters from their father’s controversial habits on social media.

“It’s [a full-time job]. It’s value it as a result of I feel that in fact I wish to disassociate in particular ideas and issues being stated as a result of that isn’t me,” the Hulu character stated on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. “However on the identical time in my house I might be going by way of one thing, but when we’re driving to highschool and so they wish to hearken to their dad’s music — it doesn’t matter what we’re going by way of — I’ve to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing together with my youngsters. [I can] act like nothing is incorrect and as quickly as I drop them off, I can have a very good cry.”

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

The “Stronger” performer additionally opened up about how he and the Skims founder work collectively to boost their kids.

“Even to at the present time, I’ll nonetheless give Kim recommendation on issues that might assist as a result of that’s going to go to the youngsters,” he stated on the “Alo Thoughts Full” podcast in September 2022. “She’s nonetheless obtained them 80 % of the time, [to] increase these kids. So what folks noticed after I was going forwards and backwards is that I nonetheless have to have the ability to throw my model of what folks would throw into the curriculum.”

Scroll right down to see West and Censori’s full relationship timeline: