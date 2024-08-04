Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Drop ‘Vultures 2’: Listen

The second set up of Vultures is right here. On Saturday morning, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign — underneath their supergroup alias ¥$ — stayed true to their phrase and launched Vultures 2, crammed with collaborations with Future, Lil Wayne, Younger Thug, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Lil Child, and extra.

The 16-song sequel additionally boasts visitor appearances by Don Toliver, Desiigner, 070 Shake, CyHi, Lil Durk, and Kanye’s children Chicago and North West, who cease by on the Vultures 2 observe “Bomb.”

Rolling Stone beforehand revealed that the album might embrace a posthumous collaboration with Takeoff on a observe titled “Let Me Chill Out.” It additionally options Wealthy the Child and NBA Youngboy, and was teased to be a “spotlight observe” on the report. Nevertheless, when the album arrived August 3 following a months-long delay, “Let Me Chill Out” was not on the observe checklist.

West confirmed in an interview with Justin LaBoy on The Obtain that the album would come out on Could 3. It’s the second of three promised Vultures album by the 2 megastars, after releasing Vultures 1 in February.

West introduced Vultures 2 in early March, sharing the duvet artwork that includes a masked Ty Dolla $ign sporting a black leather-based jacket and a picture of his brother Massive TC, who’s serving a life sentence for a homicide he says he didn’t commit. (The duo was initially set to launch on March 8.)

The primary Vultures, which dropped Feb. 10, featured appearances from Quavo, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Mike Tyson, Playboi Carti, and a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle. It additionally spawned the Sizzling 100 No. 1 “Carnival” alongside Carti and Wealthy the Child. West led the album’s manufacturing, however featured manufacturing credit from Swizz Beatz, JPEGMafia, and DJ Camper, amongst others.

“Vultures is a serviceable report. The manufacturing, in typical post-My Lovely Darkish Twisted Fantasy trend, is sparse,” learn a Rolling Stone assessment of the primary LP. “Whereas it gained’t be confused for a masterpiece, it exhibits that West remains to be good at being a producer. He places Ty Dolla $ign in place to sound as bubbly as he’s been for the reason that Obama period.”