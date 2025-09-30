Kansas Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 winning numbers for Sept. 29, 2025

The Kansas Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Sept. 29, 2025, results for each game:
Winning Powerball numbers from Sept. 29 drawing
01-03-27-60-65, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5
Winning Pick 3 numbers from Sept. 29 drawing
Midday: 2-1-3
Evening: 1-4-4
Winning 2 By 2 numbers from Sept. 29 drawing
Red Balls: 17-26, White Balls: 05-24
Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Sept. 29 drawing
01-25-29-40-43, Lucky Ball: 01
Winning Lotto America numbers from Sept. 29 drawing
05-38-49-51-52, Star Ball: 08, ASB: 02
Winning Super Kansas Cash numbers from Sept. 29 drawing
07-08-13-21-30, Cash Ball: 20
Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize
All Kansas Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For prizes over $599, winners can submit winning tickets through the mail or in person at select Kansas Lottery offices.
By mail, send a winner claim form and your signed lottery ticket to:
Kansas Lottery Headquarters
128 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66603-3638
(785) 296-5700
To submit in person, sign the back of your ticket, fill out a claim form, and deliver the form along with your signed lottery ticket to Kansas Lottery headquarters. 128 N Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603-3638, (785) 296-5700. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes of any amount.
When are the Kansas Lottery drawings held?
-
Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
-
Mega Millions: 10 p.m. CT Tuesday and Friday.
-
Pick 3 Midday/Evening: 1:10 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. CT daily.
-
2 By 2: 9:30 p.m. CT daily.
-
Lucky for Life: 9:38 p.m. CT daily.
-
Lotto America: 9:15 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
-
Super Kansas Cash: 9:10 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
