Kansas Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 winning numbers for Sept. 29, 2025

The Kansas Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Sept. 29, 2025, results for each game:

Winning Powerball numbers from Sept. 29 drawing

01-03-27-60-65, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 3 numbers from Sept. 29 drawing

Midday: 2-1-3

Evening: 1-4-4

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning 2 By 2 numbers from Sept. 29 drawing

Red Balls: 17-26, White Balls: 05-24

Check 2 By 2 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Sept. 29 drawing

01-25-29-40-43, Lucky Ball: 01

Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lotto America numbers from Sept. 29 drawing

05-38-49-51-52, Star Ball: 08, ASB: 02

Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Super Kansas Cash numbers from Sept. 29 drawing

07-08-13-21-30, Cash Ball: 20

Check Super Kansas Cash payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your lottery prize

All Kansas Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For prizes over $599, winners can submit winning tickets through the mail or in person at select Kansas Lottery offices.

By mail, send a winner claim form and your signed lottery ticket to:

Kansas Lottery Headquarters

128 N Kansas Avenue

Topeka, KS 66603-3638

(785) 296-5700

To submit in person, sign the back of your ticket, fill out a claim form, and deliver the form along with your signed lottery ticket to Kansas Lottery headquarters. 128 N Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603-3638, (785) 296-5700. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This office can cash prizes of any amount.

Check previous winning numbers and payouts at Kansas Lottery.

When are the Kansas Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10 p.m. CT Tuesday and Friday.

Pick 3 Midday/Evening: 1:10 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. CT daily.

2 By 2: 9:30 p.m. CT daily.

Lucky for Life: 9:38 p.m. CT daily.

Lotto America: 9:15 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Super Kansas Cash: 9:10 p.m. CT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Kansas editor. You can send feedback using this form.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 winning numbers for Sept. 29, 2025