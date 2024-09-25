Kansas City Royals potential playoffs tickets now on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Postseason tickets at the moment are on sale for followers of the Kansas Metropolis Royals.

The Royals introduced tickets can be found for the American League Wild Card video games. The video games are scheduled to happen the next dates:

AL Wild Card Recreation 1

AL Wild Card Recreation 2

AL Wild Card Recreation 3

Costs begin round $65 per particular person plus tickets and charges.

Tickets are additionally on sale for the primary two video games of the American League Divisional Collection. The dates and places of these video games are additionally to be decided, relying upon who clinches playoff spots.

Followers also can register for the prospect to purchase 2024 Royals Postseason tickets.

The Royals nonetheless have an opportunity of clinching a playoff spot later this week, relying on the variety of video games the Royals win and the Twins lose.

