Kane passes Rooney as records fall in Bayern Munich rout

MUNICH — Harry Kane scored 4 instances on Tuesday to carry his Champions League aim whole to 33, blowing previous the earlier file of 30 set by Wayne Rooney for probably the most targets by an English participant within the competitors.

It was all a part of a file night time for the striker and Bayern Munich, as they cruised to a 9-2 rout of Croatian facet Dinamo Zagreb within the first spherical of video games within the new-look Champions League format.

The 9 targets for Bayern had been additionally probably the most ever in a Champions League sport by a single crew, and Kane had one other European file to his credit score with three of his targets coming from the penalty spot.

“Wonderful sport, a little bit of a loopy sport for positive,” Kane informed broadcaster DAZN. “To attain all these targets ultimately was an incredible night time.

“To be trustworthy, after the second [penalty] I did not actually know what to do with the third one, however fortunately I used to be in a position to put it away.”

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot to present Bayern the lead and equal Rooney’s mark for an Englishman. He scored his thirty first on a rebound to move Rooney and added two extra from the penalty spot to take his Champions League tally to 12 targets since shifting to Bayern a 12 months in the past.

“He’s motivated and for me as a coach it’s simpler as a result of if in case you have a prime participant who’s himself so motivated it makes issues a lot simpler,” stated Bayern supervisor Vincent Kompany after the match. “He’s a frontrunner, captain of the nationwide crew. Gamers like him, they know they must rise at these moments and that’s what he’s doing.”

Raphael Guerreiro, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka piled on the targets for Bayern to hit the file haul of 9 in a single Champions League sport, whereas Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara every scored to get the guests on the scoresheet.

Kane now has 53 targets in 50 video games in all competitions since shifting to Bayern and has scored 9 targets in his previous three video games for membership and nation, together with two for England towards Finland in his a centesimal worldwide sport and a hat trick Saturday for Bayern towards Holstein Kiel within the Bundesliga.

One other file was damaged when Thomas Müller got here off the bench to play his 152nd Champions League sport for Bayern. That is probably the most for a participant for one membership, breaking a tie with former Barcelona participant Xavi Hernandez.

Regardless of the lopsided win, it was not all reward from Kompany, who noticed his crew lead 3-0 at half-time however concede two targets in two minutes shortly after the restart because the Croats tried to discover a means again.

“We scored 9 however we conceded two targets. We conceded these targets as a result of we had been a step too late. Nonetheless we stayed calmed after which had a great night,” stated the Belgian.

Info from The Related Press was used on this story.