Kandi Burruss Explains Decision to Leave ‘RHOA,’ Talks Cast Shake-Ups

Kandi Burruss is within the midst of one other profession renaissance. After rising to fame as one-fourth of the ‘90s R&B lady group Xscape, Burruss’ subsequent flip within the highlight got here as a solid member of the longstanding Actual Housewives of Atlanta actuality sequence, on which she starred from 2009-2023.

In March, Burruss introduced she was departing the Bravo franchise after a whopping 14 seasons, a call she says was borne out of her want to noticeably pursue an performing profession.

“I now not needed to only be capable of be a visitor star,” Burruss tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I needed to have the ability to audition for a task that’s extra substantial on no matter venture it might be. So I made a decision that I used to be going to go forward and step out on religion, as a result of this was my contract 12 months. It was my 12 months that I might truly make the choice for myself.”

Although Burruss already had different irons within the fireplace on the time — Xscape’s The Queens of R&B Tour with SWV this previous summer season and her position as a producer on the upcoming Broadway play Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal — it’s portraying the character of Eboni Phillips on season two of Hulu’s Cheap Doubt that has been most affirming for Burruss at this level in her performing profession.

“It was one other faucet on my window to say, ‘you probably did the proper factor.’” she says.

Beneath, Burruss chats with THR about stepping into character for the dramatic position on the authorized drama and why she doesn’t consider her departure from RHOA marks the top of the franchise.

How did the position of Eboni Phillips come to you?

I really feel prefer it was meant to be. I simply occurred to be on the identical flight with Raamla [Mohamed], the creator of Cheap Doubt, and we exchanged data. She truly was coming to Atlanta to do that season and in my thoughts, I assumed they’d already discovered who they have been utilizing for all the things. However I nonetheless reached out as a result of I needed to get to know her for future tasks. And he or she was like, “Hey, what kind of stuff would you need to do? What kind of position would you actually like to play?” And I used to be telling her how I’d like to have a task the place I might actually present my performing chops, the place I might actually dig deep, it wasn’t one thing simply humorous or simple. I needed to indicate folks I actually do that. I assumed we have been simply having common dialog. I didn’t assume something was gonna occur so quickly, however possibly every week or so after we talked, my workforce hit me and so they have been like, “They need to see you for this position.” So I used to be excited, particularly as soon as I received an opportunity to seek out out who Eboni was. She’s all the things we talked about.

What did stepping into the headspace of Eboni appear to be?

The factor about Eboni is that she’s a girl who’s handled substance abuse points. She was in an abusive relationship with a person who was profitable, highly effective and he took her child away. It was so many various issues. However I had lots of people I might pull from, and different tales I might faucet into. I’ve had household rising up who have been coping with substance abuse, so I noticed that on a regular basis. I truly dated any person who had points with prescription medication. Generally we’d have conversations after which he’d simply [doze off], and I didn’t perceive it on the time, however that was one thing I pulled from for Eboni.

Then earlier than I began engaged on the present, I noticed one thing on social media about this lady who had dated an athlete and so they had some points, and he took her child away and received full custody. She didn’t even have visitation; she’s a real-life Eboni. And once I noticed the story, I felt for her then as a result of I used to be like, “Dang everyone’s speaking junk about her, however that must be powerful for any person to have the ability to take your child and so they’ve received all the cash on the earth to maintain preventing you and also you don’t have it like that.” So I pulled a little bit bit from all these completely different locations and it got here collectively.

Do you know your character would have a multi-episode arc?

I knew I used to be going to be on multiple [episode], I simply didn’t know what number of. I used to be enthusiastic about that, since you by no means need your story to only finish and [the audience] doesn’t actually understand how, what got here up, the place did she go? There’s hope for Eboni. It’s open-ended, proper? You don’t know what might occur. However in any present that’s as nice as this one, you all the time hope it’s a means they’ll carry you again.

Have you ever had that dialog but with Raamla?

No, we didn’t have that dialog in any respect. However I’ve to say that it was top-of-the-line units that I’ve been on. I don’t know if I can say this, however they do enjoyable stuff. They’ve an ice cream day. They’ve all types of cute issues that they do for his or her solid. I’m like, “Hey, y’all have enjoyable over right here. I prefer it.” I really feel like anytime you do a present the place it continues the solid and the crew, they do turn out to be like household. However I really feel like Raamla and the workforce that runs it, they undoubtedly exit their strategy to make everyone really feel particular.

How does it really feel to have this position underneath your belt now after additionally becoming a member of The Chi a couple of seasons again and, what prompted you to take performing extra severely?

Lots of people don’t actually know as a child that I used to be in performing arts college for drama. Lots of us in Atlanta — Xscape, OutKast — all of us went to the identical highschool. Sure, I did sing. I met my group members there, however I used to be in this system for the theater half. I additionally was within the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta on the identical time, so it’s all the time been a dream of mine to be an actress. It’s simply that my music profession jumped off first, in order that’s what I put all my vitality into.

However lots of my pals and those who I used to be in this system with, they began to be on main TV exhibits, they have been on Broadway, there are a number of individuals who I used to be grew up with who had success that I felt like, dang, we have been performing collectively and y’all went and did this. It’s not that I haven’t been ready to achieve success in my very own proper, however my coronary heart was into in the future being an actress and I by no means actually went after it like I felt I ought to have. So in my late 30s, I geared all the things in the direction of that. I used to be like, I’m going to do that as a result of I really feel prefer it’s by no means too late to go after one thing that was a dream.

I had modified companies on the time, and I informed them what I needed to do. Shortly thereafter I received the audition to do Broadway. I used to be Mama Morton in Chicago. I had a pair different smaller films that I used to be in. And really, McKinley [Freeman] was in a kind of with me, so it made me really feel good that it was a well-recognized face [on set] though we didn’t have any scenes collectively. However The Chi and now Cheap Doubt, these are the primary main exhibits that I’ve been capable of present: Okay, she’s not enjoying.

Did that want to behave play into your determination to step away from the Actual Housewives of Atlanta?

Yeah, undoubtedly a small a part of that. What folks don’t perceive is that I used to be on Housewives for 14 seasons and I had a number of spinoffs, and if you’re underneath contract, they’ve what they name first place. So if I audition for different issues I’ve to ask them for permission, and if the scheduling conflicts then they’ll inform me, “no you possibly can’t.” And if you happen to’re gonna audition otherwise you get a serious position on one other present, then that community needs first place. I now not needed to only be capable of be a visitor star. I needed to have the ability to audition for a task that’s extra substantial on no matter venture it might be. So I made a decision that I used to be going to go forward and step out on religion, as a result of this was my contract 12 months. It was my 12 months that I might truly make the choice for myself as an alternative of up to now they have been capable of simply say, “Oh, we’ve an alternative choice, so that you’ve received to return again.”

This 12 months I used to be capable of make the selection. And I’m not gonna lie, I already knew I had lots of nice alternatives developing. I had introduced on the prime of 12 months I wasn’t coming again, however my group, we had already been in talks about doing a tour this summer season. I had already been in conversations and I’m a producer now on Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, coming to Broadway. I knew these issues have been already taking place, so it was a little bit bit simpler stepping out on religion if you already know you’re going to be transferring and shaking. However once I was blessed with the chance to do Cheap Doubt, it got here after the announcement, so it was one other faucet on my window to say, “You probably did the proper factor.”

Followers and critics have steered that your departure, in addition to Kenya Moore’s, might sign the top of the Actual Housewives of Atlanta. What do you foresee for the way forward for the franchise?

I don’t assume it must be the top. I feel that present can maintain going and going and going, as a result of it’s an viewers for any person. Now, possibly it might not be the identical followers. Possibly some folks would possibly fall off, however I’ve seen it occur a number of instances. After we first misplaced Kim Zolciak folks have been like, “Oh, no one’s gonna watch the present,” and the rankings went up. Then the primary time Nene [Leakes] left folks have been like, “Ohhh,” and the rankings have been nonetheless good. I’d say it wasn’t till the final 4 years that it was form of [iffy], however actuality TV as a complete has been dropping. However the streaming has nonetheless been big. So it actually hasn’t modified. Folks assume it’s modified simply because the common TV numbers aren’t the identical, they don’t get the streaming a part of it. I feel so long as they’ve good those who they’ve introduced on — and I’ve nonetheless received pals over there, so from what I’m listening to, it’s nonetheless gonna be good. We’re gonna have some good tales, some wild stuff to occur. It’s simply gonna be completely different than what you’re used to.

Going again to The Chi, there’s lots of on-line dialog concerning the sequence being missed when it comes to essential recognition, particularly given how lengthy it’s been operating. Why do you assume that’s?

I feel folks sleep on how big of a following The Chi has. We’re in season seven and I feel we’re [one of] the longest-running Black dramas. I’m not speaking about comedy, there are sitcoms which were on a little bit bit longer, however so far as a drama sequence with an all-Black solid, and that’s big for any present. The best way that they’ve been capable of change the storylines and the way the story unfolds every year and who turns into extra essential this season after which it adjustments to this particular person, they’re doing a hell of a job. Shout out to my birthday twin Lena Waithe. We go arduous or we go house on all the things we do. So, no, we don’t get the popularity that we in all probability deserve but it surely’s nonetheless going so it’s nonetheless a chance.