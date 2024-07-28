Kamala Horris Price Prediction: KAMA Soars 45%, But Analysts Say This New Crypto Might Make Millionaires

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Kamala Horris worth has soared 45% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0236 as of three:20 EST.

The KAMA worth surge follows President Joe Biden’s determination to withdraw from the US presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris because the Democratic candidate.

The Kamala Harris worth jumped from $0.0112 to a brand new excessive of $0.02571, pushed by pleasure over a possible matchup between pro-crypto Donald Trump and Harris.

The KAMA worth has skyrocketed by 483% previously week.

Kamala Horris Value Evaluation: Can The Bulls Maintain The Momentum?

The bulls have pushed the Kamala Horris worth as much as $0.02571. Regardless of the brief pull again the bulls nonetheless keep the upward momentum.

The worth has additionally damaged above the channel’s higher trendline, signaling continued robust bullish sentiment.

Sustaining this momentum will rely upon market situations, buying and selling quantity, and total investor sentiment.

KAMAUSD Evaluation (Supply:Dextools.io)

KAMA is exhibiting indicators of accumulation, with bullish traders set to drive the worth larger. If KAMA can shut above the bullish channel, it may set a powerful technical basis for a doable bull rally. The worth is at present buying and selling above the 50 and 200 easy shifting averages, which helps the general upward pattern for KAMA.

Kamala Horris Value: Bullish On Technicals

The latest crossing of the MACD blue line above the orange sign line in a impartial place is bullish, indicating a possible reversal to an upward pattern. Moreover, the inexperienced histogram bars recommend robust shopping for stress for KAMA.

Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) stays bullish above the midline degree of fifty, and its upward motion continues into the overbought territory at 72..

The KAMA worth bulls are poised to drive the worth upward with the assist of typically bullish technical indicators. A additional improve in momentum may drive the worth to a brand new all-time excessive of $0.03584. With elevated bullish momentum, the worth may attain $0.04005

On the flip facet, the bears would possibly pull the worth all the way down to retest the channel’s higher trendline at $0.02514. A breach beneath this degree may pressure the worth to proceed the downtrend, with the bears aiming to hit the $0.01875 assist zone.

A Promising Various On Base That’s Additionally A Multi-Chain Meme Coin

The bullishness within the Kamala Horris worth is mirrored by the way in which traders are piling into the brand new base meme token Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), which has already blasted previous $2.6 million in funds raised in its presale.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) encompasses a daring Shiba Inu mascot that represents the adventurous nature of its traders. Impressed by Doge, these meme characters include base-jumping gear, capturing the joy of leaping by means of the skies.

We’re right here to liberate you memers! Ascend into the skies with us🛩️ $DAWGZ pic.twitter.com/eqMe6lwj3K — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 26, 2024

DAWGZ makes use of superior Web3 expertise to allow clean transactions throughout totally different blockchains. It’s constructed on the Base blockchain however helps straightforward interplay with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Sensible Chain, and AVAX by means of its modern multi-chain method.

The challenge reserves 20% of the entire token provide for customers to stake their tokens and earn a stratospheric annual return of 1,183%.

Staking $DAWGZ is one of the simplest ways to make some further money whilst you look ahead to the presale to finish 🤑 Should you’re chasing nirvana or an energetic thrill-seeker, that is for you. pic.twitter.com/ggM1ibSgZd — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 22, 2024

Influential YouTuber ClayBro is so enamored of DAWGZ that he says it ”may create millionaires” as soon as it launches.

Should you’re on this challenge, you should buy DAWGZ tokens on the official web site for $0.006725 every.

Purchase DAWGZ right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

