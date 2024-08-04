Kamala Horris Price Prediction: KAMA Dumps 10% As Kamala Harris Considers Anti-Crypto VP Gary Peters, And Traders Shift To This ICO For 100X Gains

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Kamala Horris value tumbled 10% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.2036 as of 03:26 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 49% to $8 million.

This comes as Kamala Harris is reportedly contemplating anti-crypto Michigan Senator Gary Peters as her operating mate for the upcoming presidential election.

Peters supported the Cash Laundering Act of 2023, which talked about using crypto in illicit terror financing. The event comes regardless of earlier reviews that Harris had her advisers attain out to crypto leaders at firms from Coinbase to Ripple Labs in an try to fix fences with the trade.

The Democratic authorities has not too long ago come underneath strain after Donald Trump’s sturdy outreach to the crypto trade. Trump continues to make a lot of pro-crypto guarantees and plans to execute them if he turns into the subsequent U.S. President.

Kamala Horris Value Consolidates – May The Bulls Win The Battle For Dominance

The Kamala Horris value has been in consolidation within the final day, buying and selling inside the sideways sample, inside the $0.02211 resistance and $0.02034 assist stage, in accordance with information from GeckoTerminal.

Nevertheless, the worth of Kamala Harris has retraced to commerce beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs), which could be the begin of a bearish development within the coming hours.

Moreover, KAMA’s Relative Power Index (RSI) is dropping in direction of the 30-oversold stage, at the moment at 39, which exhibits that the bears are at the moment gaining management of the worth.

In line with the Kamala Horris value evaluation on the 15-minute chart, the bearish prospects are stronger, as KAMA trades beneath the 50-day and 200-day SMA.

If the promoting continues, in accordance with the RSI, the worth might tumble additional to the subsequent assist zone at $0.017.

Conversely, if the bulls take cost of the worth at this stage, the bulls might provoke a bullish development reversal, which may push KAMA to the subsequent resistance zone at $0.02478.

Because the Kamala Horris value slumps, the brand new Base token Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is heading within the different route as its presale funding nears $3 million.

Base Dawg Presale Garners Over $2.7 Million – Subsequent Large Meme Coin On Base?

DAWGZ goals to emulate the success of Base titan BRETT, which has skyrocketed 16,109% from its all-time low, in accordance with CoinGecko. And DAWGZ is off to a terrific begin, with greater than $2.7 million already within the bag from keen buyers.

We pushing for 3M this week $DAWGZ? pic.twitter.com/FDXspxqcis — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 28, 2024

Whereas the challenge is predicated on the Base blockchain, Base Dawgz is bringing a singular multi-chain expertise, providing seamless interoperability inside totally different blockchains that span Ethereum, Solana, Binance Good Chain, and Avalanche.

Base Dawgz options share-to-earn performance, which permits customers to simply accumulate factors by sharing Base Dawgz content material on social media. After the presale ends, customers will be capable to alternate these factors for $DAWGZ tokens.

The crew has additionally put aside 20% of the whole token provide for staking, the place customers can profit from staking rewards with an annual proportion yield (APY) of a whopping 1,063%.

Jacob Bury, a distinguished crypto YouTuber, says that $DAWGZ may doubtlessly soar 100X after its launch.

In case you are all for taking part within the presale, you should purchase DAWGZ tokens for $0.007061 every. However don’t wait too lengthy as a result of the worth will enhance in lower than seven days.

You should purchase DAWGZ tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

