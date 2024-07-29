Kamala Harris Price Skyrockets 530% Amid Bitcoin 2024 News As Traders Rush To Buy This AI Meme Coin Before Time Runs Out

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Kamala Harris value has skyrocketed 530% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000272 as of 6:50 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that hit $6.22 million.

This surge follows information that Vice President Kamala Harris would possibly communicate on the Bitcoin 2024 Convention in Nashville that begins tomorrow.

Talks about Harris talking on the convention are underway, stated organizer David Bailey, who’s Bitcoin Journal’s CEO.

If she does attend, the convention might turn into a showdown on crypto insurance policies with presidential rival Donald Trump, who’s scheduled to talk there on July 27.

We’re in talks with Kamala Harris marketing campaign for her to talk on the convention. Could be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the quickest rising voter block within the nation. They’re making up their minds at this time. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the ground (@DavidFBailey) July 23, 2024

Kamala Harris Worth Skyrockets In A Parabolic Curve

The Kamala Harris value has been buying and selling inside a consolidation vary for some time and has discovered strong help at $0.000004096. This help stage has inspired the bulls, driving the worth up in a parabolic curve to the $0.00003241 resistance stage

HARRISUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

Regardless of a current dip in bearish exercise, bullish traders are gearing as much as push Kamala Harris’s value past the $0.00003241 mark, signalling intense bullish momentum.

Moreover, the worth at present trades above the 50 and 200 easy transferring averages (SMA), reinforcing the HARRIS value upward momentum and general bullish market sentiment.

The MACD line can also be positioned above the impartial line, with a inexperienced histogram indicating elevated investor curiosity. This setup factors to a robust bullish development, with the MACD indicators exhibiting constructive momentum. Furthermore, the blue common line additionally crosses the orange sign line above.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) has additionally bounced again from the midpoint of fifty to 87 within the overbought stage of 70, indicating robust shopping for strain for the Kamala Harris value.

Kamala Harris might hold rising and go above the present value of $0.00003241. This ongoing enhance means that it might attain a brand new excessive within the coming weeks, exhibiting robust constructive momentum.

Nevertheless, if the worth falls, sellers would possibly expertise elevated strain because of the overbought RSI. If that occurs, the $0.00002205 stage will likely be vital to observe to see if the worth stabilizes or drops additional.

WienerAI (WAI) Presale Blasts Previous $7 Million: The Greatest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

Buyers are pumping the HARRIS token, and there’s related pleasure for the brand new dog-themed coin WienerAI (WAI), whose presale has rocketed previous $7 million in funding.

The challenge is now providing a final probability to purchase and there are rumors the token will likely be listed on two exchanges ranked on the planet’s high 12 after its presale ends in lower than 7 days.

We raised $7.5M! That is your final probability to affix earlier than we launch 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/BFbbgVys3o — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 17, 2024

This challenge combines two of the most well liked themes in crypto: meme cash and AI know-how. The challenge goals that can assist you commerce higher with its AI-powered buying and selling bot, which may reply your questions and discover one of the best market alternatives.

Merely ask WienerAI for commerce concepts, and it’ll present a market evaluation to spice up your possibilities of success.

Strolling into the brand new week like a real Wiener 🌭 pic.twitter.com/QrKctKTFhL — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 22, 2024

Although an AI-powered buying and selling companion would possibly sound complicated, WienerAI is user-friendly for merchants of all ranges.

WAI additionally gives a sexy staking program with an annual yield of 143%.

YouTube channel Crypto Beneficial properties lately advised its 135k subscribers to not ”miss out” on the WAI presale.

You should buy WienerAI on the official web site for $0.00073 earlier than the presale ends in lower than 7 days.

Purchase WAI utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

Associated Articles

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

