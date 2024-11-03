Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Vice President Kamala Harris made a shock look on “Saturday Evening Reside,” the final episode of the present earlier than the election.

Harris appeared in the course of the chilly open alongside Maya Rudolph, who repeatedly portrays Harris.

Within the opening sketch, Rudolph, enjoying Harris, lamented, “I want I may speak to somebody who’s been in my sneakers,” earlier than turning to a mirror, the place the vice chairman herself appeared, dressed identically.

“I am simply right here to remind you, you bought this,” Harris stated. “As a result of you are able to do one thing your opponent can not do: You may open doorways.”

Vice President Kamala Harris seems on “Saturday Evening Reside” on Nov. 2, 2024, with Maya Rudolph as Harris. NBC

The road was an obvious jab at Trump stumbling as he opened the door of a rubbish truck earlier this week at a marketing campaign cease, which was a part of a stunt going after feedback by President Joe Biden.

“Take my palm-ala,” Rudolph instructed Harris later, riffing on her first title. “The American folks wish to cease the chaos.”

“And finish the dram-ala,” Harris added, as the 2 continued the riff.

“As a result of what can we all the time say?” Rudolph requested.

“Hold calm-ala, and carry on-ala,” they stated in unison because the viewers cheered.

At one level, Rudolph laughed and Harris replied, “I do not actually chortle like that, do I?

“Slightly bit,” Rudolph replied.

Actor and comic John Mulaney hosted, with Chappell Roan because the musical visitor.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., additionally made a shock look, throughout a sketch the place sport present contestants had been supposed to have the ability to title a well-known particular person.

“Hello! I used to be Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential working mate. On the time you stated it was an important election in American historical past, and that democracy was on the road. It’s been lower than eight years. What’s my title?” Kaine stated.

Mulaney, as one of many contestants, was not in a position to establish him. He was additionally unable to call Kaine a second time, although the senator had recognized himself a couple of minutes earlier.

Harris’ cameo on the long-running selection sequence introduced her to New York, away from the battleground states she’s been visiting within the closing stretch of the marketing campaign. On Saturday, Harris held a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump marketing campaign, stated “SNL” had been “crushing” her all season and happening the present is “loopy.”

When requested by reporters whether or not the present had invited Trump to be a visitor, he stated, “Most likely not. I do not know.”

A spokesperson for “Saturday Evening Reside” didn’t return a request for touch upon whether or not it invited Trump to look.

Harris has expressed admiration for Rudolph’s portrayal of her.

“Maya Rudolph — I imply, she’s so good,” Harris stated of her impression on “The View” final month, praising her “mannerisms” as nicely. “She had the entire thing, the go well with, the jewellery, every little thing!”

Presidential hopefuls from each main events have made appearances on “SNL” in recent times.

Trump hosted the present in November 2015, sparking an indication from a whole lot of protesters who opposed his feedback about undocumented immigrants. A month earlier, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a cameo on the present and did an impersonation of Trump.

Barack Obama additionally made a cameo in 2007 when he was searching for the Democratic presidential nomination. The next 12 months, then-Gov. Sarah Palin went on the present simply weeks earlier than the election because the Republican vice presidential nominee.

“SNL” and NBC Information share a mother or father firm, NBCUniversal.