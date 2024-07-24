Kamala Harris In Talks To Follow Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly in discussions to hitch the speaker lineup on the upcoming Bitcoin convention, including to the roster that already consists of main US presidential candidate Donald Trump and candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The convention, set to happen in Nashville from July 25-27, is anticipated to be a blockbuster occasion.

All 3 Presidential Candidates Might Woo Bitcoin Voters

David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Journal and the convention organizer, introduced the potential addition by way of X, stating, “We’re in talks with Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign for her to talk on the convention. Can be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the quickest rising voter block within the nation. They’re making up their minds as we speak.”

The potential participation of Harris has elicited combined reactions from outstanding figures within the crypto house. Tyler Winklevoss, founding father of the crypto alternate Gemini, expressed skepticism, saying, “Discuss is reasonable. She would want to begin by instantly firing Gary Gensler, withdrawing all SEC enforcement actions in opposition to good actors, and ending Operation Chokepoint 2.0. She gained’t do that so she gained’t stand an opportunity in profitable again the crypto voting block. Time for change.”

Ram Ahluwalia, CEO of Lumida Wealth, commented on the shifting political panorama, noting, “THE OVERTON WINDOW HAS MOVED. Candidate Harris is talking on the Bitcoin Convention? Will the admin terminate Chair Gensler? Isn’t that the one motion that counts? Two Presidential Candidates are competing to win the affections of crypto natives on the Bitcoin convention. Each flip-flopped within the pursuit of political expediency. […] If Biden & Harris are severe, they need to terminate Chair Gensler.”

Wayne Vaughan added a important perspective, asserting, “Democrats spent 4 years attempting to destroy Bitcoin. Kamala Harris solely needs to talk at The Bitcoin Convention as a result of she’s determined to keep away from shedding this election. Democrats need a few of that candy cash raised by pro-crypto Tremendous PACs. Don’t be fooled. Vote them out.”

David Gokhshtein, one other vocal determine within the crypto group, shared his skepticism humorously, “It’s hilarious that Harris is talking on the Bitcoin convention. What’s she going to speak about? How she and the Biden administration did all the pieces they might to kill Bitcoin and crypto?”

This information follows a current revelation by entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who talked about that Harris’ group had reached out to him with questions on cryptocurrency. “I’m getting a number of questions from her camp about crypto,” Cuban stated on Tuesday. “So I take that as an excellent signal. The suggestions I’m getting, however definitely not confirmed by the VP, is that she can be way more open to enterprise, [artificial intelligence], crypto and authorities as a service.”

The information that Kamala Harris may additionally be a part of the Bitcoin convention comes after Donald Trump made large waves along with his pro-Bitcoin and pro-crypto statements in current weeks. Trump is rumored to announce BTC as a strategic reserve asset for the USA throughout his keynote on the final convention day (Saturday).

At press time, BTC traded at $65,615.

