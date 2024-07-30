Kamala Harris Ducks Crypto Showdown With Donald Trump At Bitcoin 2024 Conference In Nashville

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Kamala Harris won’t be part of Donald Trump on the Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville that begins at present, ending hopes of a showdown on crypto insurance policies between the 2 presidential rivals

The choice by the Democratic frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election to not converse on the occasion was confirmed by organizer David Bailey in a July 24 submit on X.

He slammed her determination and stated Harris had been “actively imprisoning builders, forcing our business abroad, attacking PoW.”

A Missed Alternative For Kamala Harris To Reset Relationship With Crypto Business

Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss stated Harris is lacking a possibility for the Democratic occasion to reset its relationship with the crypto group.

Regardless of the Biden-Harris administration waging “all-out warfare on the crypto business for 4 years,” the Vice President was nonetheless invited to Bitcoin 2024, Winklevoss stated in a July 24 X submit.

The Biden-Harris Administration wages all-out warfare on the crypto business for 4 years. Regardless of all of this, Kamala continues to be invited to the @TheBitcoinConf in Nashville and given an opportunity to talk to our business and reset the connection. What does she do? She declines. She will be able to’t… — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) July 24, 2024

“What does she do? She declines,” he stated.” She will be able to’t even take step one and present as much as begin mending fences. Our business received’t overlook this. We’ll present no mercy in November.”

Don’t Bounce To Conclusions On Kamala Harris, Says Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Nonetheless, Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged the business to maintain “an open thoughts for now” about Harris, and to not leap to conclusions about candidates “purely based mostly on political affiliation.”

Such a mindset “is holding the crypto business again,” he stated.

Leaping to conclusions and assumptions about candidates purely based mostly on political affiliation with none coverage proposals is holding the crypto business again (just like how tribalism has for years). VP Harris is not any stranger to Silicon Valley & has an unimaginable alternative to… https://t.co/2kmKDZZXJe — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 24, 2024

“VP Harris is not any stranger to Silicon Valley & has an unimaginable alternative to supply a reset on essential points for US competitiveness (like crypto regulation),” he stated. “I’ll maintain an open thoughts for now.”

