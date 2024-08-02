Kamala Harris delivers Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy

Join The Temporary, The Texas Tribune’s every day publication that retains readers on top of things on essentially the most important Texas information.
HOUSTON — Whereas serving within the U.S. Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned she generally felt the urge to cover when she noticed Sheila Jackson Lee, the “unrelenting” Houston congresswoman, heading her approach within the halls of Congress.
“I knew no matter else could also be on my thoughts, Sheila Jackson Lee would require a really critical and particular dialog with you about what she had on her thoughts, after which she would inform you precisely what she wanted you to do to assist her get it executed,” mentioned Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Thursday in a eulogy for Jackson Lee.
Earlier than she died July 19 at age 74, amid a battle with pancreatic most cancers, Jackson Lee “by no means misplaced a chance to battle for the folks she served,” Harris mentioned. That was the resounding theme of some two dozen speeches, delivered by a bunch of civic and political leaders and Jackson Lee’s family and friends, at a greater than four-hour funeral at Fallbrook Church in North Houston.
Greater than 50 of Jackson Lee’s former colleagues in Congress, together with a star-studded lineup of nationwide and native elected officers, packed the church sanctuary to have a good time her life. She was described as a progressive titan who pushed for now-indelible liberal causes years forward of public opinion, and a relentless fighter who used each software at her disposal to enhance the lives of her constituents.
The remarks had been peppered with anecdotes of Jackson Lee’s late-night calls and arm-twisting in pursuit of legislative wins, and examples of the causes she pursued most vigorously, from immigrants’ rights to cracking down on police violence. However the speeches additionally had been infused with discuss of the nation’s present political turmoil, as many audio system advised the viewers that Jackson Lee would have needed them to proceed preventing for civil rights and progressive insurance policies in her stead.
The Houston Democrat’s political profession spanned 37 years, precisely half her life. Her practically three-decade run in Congress was bookended by the presidencies of Invoice Clinton — who attended Thursday’s service alongside along with his spouse, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — and Joe Biden, whose vice chairman eulogized Jackson Lee as a “fierce champion for justice” and “one of many smartest and most strategic legislators in Washington, D.C.”
As she spoke, Harris was flanked to her quick proper by Hillary Clinton, who narrowly missed turning into the primary feminine president eight years in the past. Clinton, in her personal speech just a few hours earlier, mentioned Jackson Lee died too quickly, at a time when her voice was nonetheless wanted.
“However come subsequent January when our first girl president takes the oath of workplace, I’ll be considering of Sheila,” Clinton mentioned, drawing a standing ovation. “I’ll be considering of her and [former congresswomen] Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan and all of the generations of ladies who helped to make that day attainable as a result of they by no means stopped believing.”
Jackson Lee was a continuing presence in her district, a number of audio system famous, alluding to the untold variety of ceremonies and meals drives she attended and her knack for locating her approach in entrance of a microphone, whether or not at press conferences or on native TV.
Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a longtime political ally who has voiced curiosity in working for Jackson Lee’s seat, mentioned she insisted in her ultimate months on serving to distribute meals and water at a shelter within the wake of a latest storm, even when her physique had grown frail from most cancers.
“Sheila wouldn’t take no for a solution,” Turner mentioned. “However as a result of she was an envoy on a particular project, there was one particular person she needed to yield to. And God mentioned to Sheila, ‘Sheila, your work on this earth is finished. You ran race, you fought battle, and now it’s time, my sister, so that you can come proper on house.”
Like Turner, Jackson Lee’s profession in public workplace started within the late Nineteen Eighties. She spent three years as a Houston municipal choose, beneath a courtroom system overseen by future congressional colleague Sylvia Garcia, and one other 5 years as an at-large member of Houston Metropolis Council. She joined Congress in 1995 after ousting incumbent Craig Washington within the Democratic major.
Jackson Lee went on to serve practically 15 phrases representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District, a seat identified for electing a number of the state’s most distinguished Black lawmakers, together with Jordan and Mickey Leland. She simply dispatched each political challenger who bothered to run in opposition to her, faltering solely when she determined final 12 months to run for Houston mayor. Her runoff loss to then-state Sen. John Whitmire was her first political defeat since she made three unsuccessful runs for countywide judgeships within the Nineteen Eighties.
On the time of her demise, she had served in Congress longer than all however 18 different present members of the 435-seat Home. She and Austin Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett had been the longest-serving Texans in Congress on the time of her demise. Former Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of many few to outrank Jackson Lee on tenure, attended Thursday’s service.
Almost each speaker talked about Jackson Lee’s tenacity and the no-nonsense model she typically employed, skipping the small discuss to push for some coverage or federal funding for Houston.
Invoice Clinton mentioned that in his presidency, his workforce maintained what they known as a “simply say sure” listing, that includes a small group of lawmakers that included Pelosi and then-Sen. Ted Kennedy.
“The ‘simply say sure’ listing meant this: no matter it’s they need, eventually, you’re gonna do it. So, you may as effectively save the taxpayers the money and time of hassling ‘em over it,” Clinton mentioned. Jackson Lee, he mentioned, shortly turned “the one freshman on the listing.”
Jackson Lee was routinely ranked among the many handiest members of Congress by the Heart for Efficient Lawmaking on the College of Virginia and Vanderbilt College.
In 2021, she labored with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, because the Home’s lead creator on a invoice establishing Juneteenth as a federal vacation, marking the day in 1865 when the final enslaved folks in Galveston had been advised they had been free.
She helped lead an effort to resume the Violence Towards Ladies Act, a landmark measure aimed toward higher defending ladies from home violence and sexual assault. The legislation had expired in 2019 and was revived beneath a invoice signed in 2022 by Biden, who credited Jackson Lee throughout a invoice signing ceremony, quipping, “I realized a very long time in the past, when Sheila desires one thing, simply say sure. It saves numerous time.”
Jackson Lee typically was on the reducing fringe of liberal and ethical causes, akin to her early opposition to the Patriot Act and the Iraq Battle “when the Washington consensus was pushing again the opposite approach,” mentioned U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She additionally was an early sponsor of a measure establishing a single-payer well being care system “lengthy earlier than it entered the nationwide consciousness,” Jayapal added.
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, one other longtime ally of Jackson Lee, mentioned she was “within the pantheon of ladies, significantly Black ladies, that helped make this nation what it’s right now.”
“If we don’t elect the primary Black girl and South Asian to the White Home, we may have upset Sheila Jackson Lee,” Ellis added, referring to Harris’ candidacy in opposition to Republican Donald Trump.
Thursday’s funeral was the final of a number of occasions this week marking Jackson Lee’s demise. She lay in state Monday within the Houston Metropolis Corridor rotunda, her casket visited by tons of of mourners, together with Biden. That was adopted by a Tuesday ceremony at God’s Grace Group Church, in Houston’s Acres Properties neighborhood, and a Wednesday service at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward, the predominantly Black neighborhood that was a core a part of Jackson Lee’s district.
Harris’ look, in the meantime, was a part of two-day swing by Houston that marked her third journey to Texas within the final month. In July, she delivered a speech in Dallas on the annual conference of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the traditionally Black sorority of which she and Jackson Lee had been each members. Harris additionally visited Houston just lately for a briefing on Hurricane Beryl restoration and to deal with the American Federation of Academics’ nationwide conference.
