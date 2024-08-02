Kamala Harris celebrates late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as ‘force of nature’ and mentor

By Juan A. Lozano and Chris Megerian, Related Press

HOUSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eulogized longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as a “power of nature” as memorials for the longtime Democratic lawmaker drew to a detailed.

Harris took time away from her presidential marketing campaign to explain Jackson Lee, who represented Houston in Congress, as a coalition builder and professional within the legislative course of. Harris joked about hiding within the corridor when Jackson Lee walked by as a result of the lawmaker was so intense.

“She at all times anticipated in all of us that we might rise to some extent of excellence, figuring out that life was too quick and there’s an excessive amount of to be finished,” Harris stated. She stated she known as Jackson Lee, who died July 19 at age 74 after being handled for pancreatic most cancers, a number of days earlier than then to specific her gratitude for his or her friendship.

“To honor her reminiscence, allow us to proceed to battle,” Harris stated.

Harris is poised to be the primary Black lady to be a serious get together’s presidential candidate, and Jackson Lee was one in all Congress’ most outstanding Black girls throughout her almost three many years in Washington. Jackson Lee helped lead federal efforts to guard girls from home violence and acknowledge Juneteenth as a nationwide vacation.

Greater than 50 members of the U.S. Home attended Thursday’s funeral service. New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Home Democratic chief, stated Jackson Lee was a “voice for the unvoiced.”

The group of a number of hundred within the church cheered and sometimes stood through the service and at occasions folks within the viewers yelled out, “Thanks Sheila.”

Former President Invoice Clinton stated Jackson Lee was on his “simply say sure” listing every time she known as him throughout his time in workplace. She “actually believed that we’re all created equal,” he stated, emphasizing, “We’re the most lasting democracy in human historical past as a result of we had sufficient folks like Sheila Jackson Lee.”

Providers for Jackson Lee started on Monday when tons of of individuals paid their respects to her as her physique lay in state in a flag-draped coffin inside Houston’s Metropolis Corridor. President Joe Biden positioned a bouquet of flowers close to her casket and visited with Jackson Lee’s household.

Arva Howard, 72, who was among the many tons of to pay respects Thursday, stated Jackson Lee cared deeply for folks. “We at all times knew if we wanted one thing solved, Sheila was the particular person to go to,” Howard stated.

Earlier than the service, Calandrian Simpson Kemp, 53, posed subsequent to a big picture of Jackson Lee within the church’s lobby whereas holding up a photograph of her 20-year-old son, George Kemp Jr., who died from gun violence in 2013. Simpson Kemp stated Jackson Lee was a mentor in Simpson Kemp’s efforts to cease gun violence and enact widespread sense gun legal guidelines after her son’s demise.

“After I consider Sheila and her legacy, I take into consideration empowerment. I take into consideration the ability of 1,” Simpson Kemp stated. “She by no means let up for folks. She left all of it on the battlefield, and I believe it’s as much as us now to choose up the torch.”

Jackson Lee represented her Houston-based district since 1995. She beforehand had breast most cancers and introduced the pancreatic most cancers prognosis on June 2.

Earlier than being elected to Congress, Jackson Lee served on Houston’s metropolis council from 1990 to 1994.

In Washington, Jackson Lee established herself as a fierce advocate for girls and minorities and a pacesetter for Home Democrats on many social justice points, from policing reform to reparations for descendants of enslaved folks. She led the primary rewrite of the Violence Towards Girls Act in almost a decade, which included protections for Native American, transgender and immigrant girls.

Jackson Lee unsuccessfully ran to be Houston’s mayor final 12 months.