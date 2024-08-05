Kamala Harris campaign expected to announce VP running mate Tuesday morning

Vice President Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign is predicted to formally announce her operating mate someday Tuesday morning, adopted by a marketing campaign video that shall be launched earlier than their Philadelphia rally the identical day, in response to a number of individuals aware of the choice course of.

Politico first reported the marketing campaign’s plans.

CBS Information has discovered Harris is deciding on her operating mate based mostly on qualities President Biden believed have been essential when he selected her 4 years in the past, which he has referred to as “the perfect determination he has ever made.” She’s in search of a governing associate who has the expertise to step into the job and be efficient instantly, and who’s certified to be president. The VP decide is predicted to share Harris’ values of combating for the center class, defending democracy and freedoms, treating individuals with respect and dignity and creating an America the place everyone will get a good shot.

Harris’ anticipated announcement will come about two weeks after President Biden ended his reelection marketing campaign, prompting the Democratic Celebration to shortly coalesce across the vp.

On Sunday, Harris interviewed the highest contenders to be her operating mate, together with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in individual in Washington. She additionally met with different candidates in individual and nearly.

In 2020, Mr. Biden introduced his number of Harris as his operating mate with a textual content message.

A majority of Democratic delegates has already voted to pick out Harris because the occasion’s nominee for president in an early digital roll name vote, her marketing campaign and the Democratic Celebration stated Friday, cementing her standing on the high of the ticket heading into November.

Extra