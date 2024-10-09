Kamala Harris Addresses Reports That Trump Sent Putin Covid Tests

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed new studies of Donald Trump‘s relationship with Vladimir Putin throughout her look on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Present with Stephen Colbert.

In journalist Bob Woodward’s new e book, launched Tuesday, an unnamed aide reported that Trump has spoken with Putin as many as seven instances since leaving the White Home. Different claims included details about Trump sending Putin COVID checks whereas he was in workplace, on the top of the pandemic.

Harris acknowledged on Tuesday that she hasn’t learn the e book but, however mentioned, “Donald Trump — he brazenly admires dictators and authoritarians. He has mentioned he needs to be a dictator on Day One, if he had been elected once more as president. He will get performed by these guys. He admires so-called strongmen and he will get performed as a result of they flatter him or provide him favor.”

She additionally addressed the COVID checks studies instantly. “I ask everybody right here and everybody who’s watching: Do you keep in mind what these days had been like? You keep in mind how many individuals didn’t have checks and had been making an attempt to scramble to get them?”

She grew to become indignant as she continued talking about her opponent’s connection to Russia, saying. “The commander-in-chief of the US of America should stand sturdy and defend the ideas that we maintain expensive. We should always stand with our allies. We should always strengthen the alliances that we’ve, akin to NATO, which is the strongest navy alliance the world has ever seen. We should stand with our pal Ukraine the place Russia is making an attempt to alter borders by pressure.”

Harris added, “And this man is giving Covid check kits to Vladimir Putin? Take into consideration what this implies on high of him sending love letters to Kim Jong Un…He thinks, properly, that’s his pal. What concerning the American folks? They need to be your first pal.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Colbert requested the Democratic nominee about Hurricane Helene, which just lately ravaged North Carolina, and Hurricane Milton, a extreme storm headed for Florida. Harris urged folks to take heed to native officers and criticized politicians who “inform lies” for political acquire.

“It’s crude,” she mentioned. “Have you ever no empathy, man, for the struggling of different folks? Have you haven’t any sense of objective if you happen to purport to be a pacesetter?”

Relating to the Israel-Hamas battle, Harris addressed her assertion that she and President Biden are near a ceasefire deal. “Shut implies that numerous the main points have been labored out however particulars stay,” she mentioned. “And so there was some progress however it’s meaningless except a deal is definitely reached, so I don’t wish to recommend to you that we must be applauded for getting shut at instances to a deal.”

The VP additionally spoke about her debate efficiency, and weighed in on the viral image of herself together with her chin resting in her hand. When Colbert requested her what she was considering in that second, she replied, “It’s household TV, proper? It begins with a W, there’s a letter between it, then the final letter’s F.”

Along with the late night time host, Harris additionally opened a can of Miller Excessive Life and mentioned, “The final time I had beer was at a baseball sport with Doug [Emhoff].”

Shortly after opening the drink, Harris mentioned of her working mate, “He misplaced thousands and thousands of jobs. He misplaced manufacturing. You misplaced automotive crops, you misplaced the election. What does that make you? A loser. That is what any individual at my rallies mentioned. I believed it was humorous.”

She then quipped, “That is what occurs after I drink beer.”

Concerning the whirlwind marketing campaign which solely started in July following Joe Biden’s withdrawal, Harris mentioned, “There’s numerous catching as much as do. My opponent, the previous president, has been working since 2020… Persons are exhausted by that previous drained playbook of Donald Trump’s… Of us are prepared to show the web page.”

The complete interview will air on the Late Present with Stephen Colbert at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.