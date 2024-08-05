Kaley Cuoco’s Ex-Husband Karl Cook Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Karl Cook dinner, ex-husband of actress Kaley Cuoco, gained silver as a member of Staff USA’s equestrian leaping staff on Friday, August 2.

Cook dinner, 33, was an alternate on the equestrian staff however was referred to as into responsibility on the morning of the ultimate after first teamer Kent Farrington’s horse Greya suffered an allergy problem.

“There’s a small query mark with Greya, which is allergy-related, and erring on the aspect of maximum warning and with the no drop rating within the format, now we have made the choice to herald Karl Cook dinner and [his horse] Caracole de la Roque,” america Equestrian Basis shared in apress launch.

On social media, Cook dinner shared the expertise of being referred to as upon on the final minute.

“After I obtained up this morning, we made our plan — I placed on blue breaches simply to flat, and I packed white breaches, white shirt, pink coat, you realize, tie, all the things as if I used to be displaying,” Cook dinner mentioned on social media. “As a result of I didn’t know if I’d get the decision, and, once more, my job as an alternate is to be prepared it doesn’t matter what.”

Cook dinner was anticipating to flat — that’s, participate in a trip across the ring with different alternates whereas following the instructions of judges — however quickly obtained the call-up to the primary staff leaping competitors.

“I obtained on [my horse] at round 8 o’clock. At about 8:30 our staff coach got here as much as me and mentioned ‘You’re on the staff for at present,” Cook dinner shared. “Nearly on the final minute, all the way down to the wire.”

Cook dinner and his horse suffered no faults, clearing all obstacles within the leaping contest. The one penalties on the day got here from Staff USA’s most seasoned rider, Laura Kraut.

“Having the ability to trip for the US staff is one thing you’re employed on your entire life and it’s actually one thing particular,” he mentioned. “To have the ability to leap clear, particularly when there’s a number of doubt whether or not I may, doubt as a result of I didn’t previously. I’ve had some dangerous showings. It was such an incredible second.”

Cook dinner and Cuoco, 38, initially bonded over their shared love of animals and commenced courting in 2016.

“I feel the large deal was realizing how a lot he loves canine and horses — that’s all the time on my guidelines. ‘Should love canine’ is primary and he checked that off fairly shortly and I fell very exhausting,” Cuoco solely instructed Us Weekly in 2017, just some months earlier than Cook dinner proposed to her on her birthday.

The pair had been married at a horse secure the next 12 months and finally break up in September 2021. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022, and each have discovered love once more. Cuoco has since moved on with Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares 16-month-old daughter Matilda, and Cook dinner married psychological well being advocate Mackenzie Drazan in April.