Kaitlyn Bristowe Hits Back at Suggestion She’s ‘Copying’ Kat Stickler

Kaitlyn Bristowe hit again at followers suggesting she’s taking a web page out of Kat Stickler’s e book.

The difficulty began when Bristowe, 39, shared a photograph of her niece’s braided hair through her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 3. “I nonetheless received it,” she wrote. Earlier within the day, Stickler shared a picture of the braid she gave her daughter, Mary-Katherine (MK). “I feel it’s my finest one but if I do say so myself,” Stickler wrote through her Instagram Story.

Bristowe had no time for fan conspiracy theories surrounding the suspiciously timed posts.

“Oh Christ guys. I braided my niece’s hair and posted about it not having a f–king clue another person did,” Bristowe wrote through her Instagram Story. “Y’all are freaking me out to put up something cuz I can’t even eat pizza anymore with out somebody considering one thing. I don’t comply with these folks, I don’t see their content material, I don’t care.”

She continued, “Sorry to interrupt it to you however I don’t care to be copying anybody. Please relax.”

Bristowe, who has since deleted the put up in query, concluded the message for her followers. “Please cease pitting me towards different unbelievable ladies. None of us deserve that,” she wrote.

Bristowe and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick known as off their engagement in August 2023. He started relationship Stickler shortly after. Tartick, 35, and Stickler went public with their romance final month.

“Coronary heart is full 🫶,” Stickler wrote through Instagram on the time, alongside a pic of Tartick hugging her from behind. In one other picture, he planted a kiss on her cheek as she laughed.

Associated: Bachelor Nation {Couples} Who Bought Collectively Outdoors the Present

What occurs on The Bachelor, doesn’t at all times keep on The Bachelor! Whereas many {couples} have discovered — or misplaced — love on the fact TV relationship franchise over time, others have met their match inside Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the membership of offcamera Bachelor Nation {couples} in November 2021 […]

Following their Instagram debut, a fan posted a message supporting Bristowe in a Fb group for her “Off the Vine” podcast. The feedback part was rapidly flooded by customers speculating how Bristowe should really feel about Tartick’s replace in his love life.

“Y’all are making some wild assumptions in right here,” Bristowe wrote in June. “Thanks for the type sentiment. It meant loads to me.”

After one other Fb consumer commented, “We have to let go of the narrative that KB is damage/saddened by Jason’s relationship. She has very clearly moved on. And honestly, based mostly on a few of her cryptic feedback, there’s no love misplaced on her half,” Bristowe replied, “It’s extra of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working by means of!!! Not damage.”

Bristowe, for her half, has been linked to Tayshia Adams’ ex-fiancé Zac Clark since January. (Adams, 33, and Bristowe have been beforehand cohosts of seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette.)

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Courting Historical past: Bachelor Romances, Engagements and Extra

Jason Kempin/Getty Photographs Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journey to seek out The One hasn’t been all roses. Bachelor Nation was launched to Bristowe throughout season 19 of The Bachelor when she competed for Chris Soules’ coronary heart in 2015. After ending in third place, Bristowe was within the operating to change into the following Bachelorette and finally beat out Britt […]

Whereas not naming her thriller man, Bristowe spilled on her present relationship throughout a Tuesday, July 2, look on the “Let’s Be Trustworthy” podcast. Bristowe famous that she’s persevering with up to now different folks, whereas her new beau’s not seeing anybody else.

Bristowe gushed that the unnamed flame is “all coronary heart” and “an excellent human,” however confessed that she wonders if the connection “goes to show.”

“I’m truthfully not sabotaging this. I’ve by no means been extra clear or level-headed or mature or myself,” she mentioned. “It’s simply been a very wholesome, trustworthy, communicative … It’s good.”