Kaitlin Olson Has Met Blake Lively Twice Since Husbands’ Wrexham Deal

Kaitlin Olson’s husband, Rob McElhenney, is in enterprise with Ryan Reynolds, however that doesn’t imply they’re double-dating with him and Blake Energetic.

“Everybody’s very, very busy,” Olson, 49, completely advised Us Weekly on the Excessive Potential premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 17.

The actress revealed, “I’ve met Blake twice,” noting that Energetic and Reynolds, 47, “reside on a unique coast.” (Olson and McElhenney, 47, have been married since 2008. Reynolds and Energetic, 37, tied the knot in 2012.)

Regardless of the bodily distance, Olson shouldn’t be against date nights with the New York–based mostly couple. “I might love to hang around with them each extra usually,” Olson mentioned, including, “I really like Ryan.”

Olson and Energetic had been thrust collectively after their husbands purchased Wales soccer staff Wrexham AFC in 2020. Two years later, McElhenney and Reynolds’ journey as homeowners of the worldwide membership was documented on FX’s Welcome to Wrexham.

The second season, which premiered in 2023, confirmed the staff’s street to promotion from the Nationwide League to the English Soccer League. The squad’s profitable season resulted in a promotion to the EFL’s League Two in April 2023, Wrexham’s first promotion in 15 years.

The next spring, Wrexham was upgraded once more to EFL’s League One standing after defeating the Forest Inexperienced Rovers in April.

“Truthfully, it’s completely extraordinary. There’s nothing to match it to,” Olson advised Us of her household’s option to turn out to be homeowners of Wrexham Soccer Membership. “It’s not like something we’ve ever finished earlier than, and this neighborhood is so fantastic. They’re such fantastic folks.”

She gushed, “When you ever get the possibility to go to, I extremely recommend it. They’re so supportive of one another and supportive of their staff. They’ve welcomed us like household, and I might do something for them.”

Wrexham’s success has now led to a different enterprise enterprise between McElhenney and Reynolds — and one other worldwide soccer staff. Information broke in April that the 2 actors invested in Mexico’s Membership Necaxa soccer membership.

McElhenney and Reynolds will work intently with Eva Longoria, Al Tylis and Sam Porter, who’re all traders within the membership.

Whereas her husband’s been increasing his sports activities empire, Olson has been engaged on her newest TV challenge, ABC’s Excessive Potential.

“I learn this pilot and actually didn’t need something to do with an hour-long drama in any respect, however after I learn it, I liked it a lot,” Olson advised Us of the brand new present. “I believed the character was wonderful. … I didn’t need to adore it, however I simply, it was simple. I simply did.”

Olson, who has labored with McElhenney on It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005, famous that her husband can also be a fan of the challenge.

“I used to be so nervous to indicate him the pilot, however not that he’s my greatest critic, however he’s only a very important viewer,” she recalled. “I confirmed it to him and he completely liked it, and I might be mendacity if I didn’t say that was a large aid. He liked it. And I liked it and I belief myself, however when he liked it as nicely, I used to be like, ‘OK, we’ve acquired one thing nice right here.’”

Excessive Potential airs on ABC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Lanae Brody