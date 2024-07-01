Kaiju No. 8 Season Two to Stream on Crunchyroll

Hit Japanese anime sequence Kaiju No. 8 is getting a second season. Shortly after the credit rolled on the present’s season-one finale on Saturday, world specialty streamer Crunchyroll revealed that work is already underway on the storied Japanese anime studio Manufacturing I.G for a follow-up story arc. Crunchyroll says it’ll stream the season two return of Kaiji No. 8 in over 200 nations, with the precise launch plans to be revealed at a later date.

Kaiju No. 8 is tailored from the unique manga created by Naoya Matsumoto. The present is animated by Manufacturing I.G (Ghost within the Shell) with kaiju paintings and design supervision by Studio Khara (Evangelion: New Theatrical Version, Shin Godzilla).

The sequence is directed by Shigeyuki Miya (director and character designer of Onihei) and Tomomi Kamiya (Yotsuiro Biyori), with composition and scriptwriting by Ichiro Okouchi (Cellular Swimsuit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury).

The present’s official English-language synopsis reads: In a world stricken by creatures referred to as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Protection Drive. He makes a promise to enlist together with his childhood buddy, Mina Ashiro. Quickly, life takes them in separate methods. Whereas employed cleansing up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s willpower to hitch The Protection Drive reawakens Kafka’s promise to hitch Mina and shield humanity.

Extra workers on the second season of Kaiji No. 8 consists of chief animation route and character design by Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto); Kaiju design by Mahiro Maeda (idea artwork and designer on Mad Max: Fury Street); artwork route by Shinji Kimura (Tekkonkinkreet; Blood Blockade Battlefront), cinematography by Eiji Arai (Kuroko’s Basketball; PSYCHO-PASS) modifying by Aya Hida (Assault on Titan), and music composed by Yuta Bandoh (Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-husbands). The opening track “Abyss” is carried out by YUNGBLUD and the ending track “No one” is carried out by OneRepublic.

A subsidiary of Sony Group, Crunchyroll has carved out a modestly profitable area of interest within the world streaming panorama by trying to fulfill all the wants of worldwide anime followers. The service at the moment boasts some 13 million subscribers.

In a parallel announcement on Sunday, Crunchyroll and Sony Photos Leisure stated they’ll launch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Citadel, the final episodes within the wildly fashionable Demon Slayer anime franchise, as a trio of theatrical movies in cinemas worldwide. The sooner installment within the Demon Slayer franchise, Mugen Practice, famously turned the top-grossing Japanese movie of all time, incomes over $500 million on the world field workplace.