K-Pop Stars Shine at Spring Summer Fashion Shows in Europe

From Felix of Stray Children strolling within the Louis Vuitton womenswear Fall Winter 2024-2025 present (the 23-year-old is a model ambassador) to Blackpink’s Jennie and Stray Children look at this yr’s Met Gala, Ok-Pop stars have continued to rise in recognition within the worldwide trend area this yr.

Milan Vogue Week‘s menswear occasions have been definitely no totally different. Bang Chan, the chief and eldest member of boy group Stray Children, was a scorching subject on social media over the weekend for his look on the Fendi Menswear Spring Summer time 2025 present

Bang Chan and the remainder of Stray Children made fairly a splash at Might’s Met Gala sporting Tommy Hilfiger. Within the Met Gala version of Crimson Carpet Energy Rankings, an unique partnership between Launchmetrics and The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-piece boy group overwhelming dominated the boys’s look rankings and helped push Tommy Hilfiger into the fifth model slot. The group has appeared in back-to-back campaigns for the American model.

In the meantime, the Prada present introduced loads of Ok-Pop expertise, together with Twice‘s Sana and NCT’s Jaehyun. The celebrities, each 27, are model ambassadors for the luxurious trend home. Each Sana and Jaehyun attended Prada Mode Seoul again in September.

Check out among the trendy Ok-Pop stars who attended Milan Vogue Week under.

Bang Chan (Stray Children) at Fendi

Bang Chan is seen arriving on the Fendi Spring/Summer time 2025 Vogue Present in the course of the Milan Vogue Week. Claudio Lavenia/Getty Photos for Fendi

The 26-year-old singer and producer opted for a pop of coloration with what seems to be a yellow knitwear prime over a protracted glossy coat at Fendi’s Spring Summer time 2025 present.

Sana (Twice) at Prada

Twice’s Sana attends the Prada Spring/Summer time 2025 Menswear Vogue Present on June 16 in Milan, Italy. Photograph by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Photos for Prada

Twice member Sana wore a floral white costume to Prada’s Spring Summer time 2025 menswear present, ending the look off with a brown Prada purse.

Jaehyun (NCT) at Prada

Jaehyun attends the Prada Spring/Summer time 2025 Menswear Vogue Present on June 16 in Milan, Italy. Photograph by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Photos for Prada

NCT’s Jaehyun, a member subgroups NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung, rocked a stylish all denim search for Prada’s menswear present. The 27-year-old seemingly went sans shirt, opting to as a substitute partially button his denim jacket.

Doyoung (NCT) at Dolce & Gabbana

Doyoung, additionally a member of NCT and its subgroups NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung, wore a classy all black look to the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer time 2025 males’s present. The singer, who’s a model ambassador, paired a black rosary necklace and gold broach with a sleeveless vest.

Jungwoo (NCT) at Tod’s

NCT’s Jungwoo, one other member of subgroups NCT 127 and NCT, attended the Tod’s presentation. The 26-year-old, the model’s first ambassador in Korea, wore a traditional leather-based jacket look.

Woo Seok Byeon (Eclipse) at Prada

Byeon Woo-seok attends the Prada Spring/Summer time 2025 Menswear Vogue Present on June 16 in Milan, Italy. Photograph by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Photos for Prada

Even fictional Ok-Pop idols made it out to Milan Vogue Week. Whereas Byeon, a Korean actor and mannequin, isn’t truly a Ok-Pop singer, he does play one on TV. The actor was the breakout star of the current hit Korean present Beautiful Runner, by which he performs an idol from the fictional group Eclipse, which — although fictional — debuted on the not-so-fictional Billboard International 200 chart (it presently sits at 193) and continues to dominate Korean charts. Byeon went with a traditional sweater search for Prada’s menswear present.